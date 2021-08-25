Cancel
Charlotte, NC

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Acquires 128,000 Square Foot Industrial/Logistics Building in Charlotte for $14.6M

 6 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) announced today that it recently entered into an agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire, for a purchase price of $14.6 million, before transaction costs, an approximately 128,000 square foot, fully-leased, industrial/logistics building in Charlotte, North Carolina (the "Charlotte Acquisition"). Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, INDUS expects to close on the Charlotte Acquisition in the first part of the 2021 fourth quarter.

