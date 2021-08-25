INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (INDT) Acquires 128,000 Square Foot Industrial/Logistics Building in Charlotte for $14.6M
News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (Nasdaq: INDT) announced today that it recently entered into an agreement (the "Purchase Agreement") to acquire, for a purchase price of $14.6 million, before transaction costs, an approximately 128,000 square foot, fully-leased, industrial/logistics building in Charlotte, North Carolina (the "Charlotte Acquisition"). Under the terms of the Purchase Agreement, INDUS expects to close on the Charlotte Acquisition in the first part of the 2021 fourth quarter.www.streetinsider.com
