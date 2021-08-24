And then they had grandkids

He’s a petroleum engineer, and she’s a litigation attorney: two professionals who have found success and fulfillment in the professional sphere. But what has brought true happiness to Chuck and Mary Lou Strange can’t be found in a boardroom or an oilfield. It can be found, however, at their Hunters Creek home or on the road with one or more of their seven grandchildren: Annabelle Strange, 15; Adelaide Strange, 12; Macy Jacobs, 10; Ainslee Strange, 9; Sloane Jacobs, 8; Letty Jacobs, 4; and Matthew Strange, 1.