North America 5G in Defense Market to Grow at 66.2% CAGR by 2030: Allied Market Research

Surge in autonomous defense vehicles, robots, and drones, supportive government initiatives toward the 5G development, and increase in demand for surveillance activities drive the growth of the global 5G in defense market. By platform, the land segment accounted for the highest share in 2020. By region, on the other hand, Asia-Pacific is expected to offer lucrative opportunities during the forecast period. Prominent Players: Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Huawei Investment & Holding Co., Ltd, Nokia Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd, NEC Corporation, Thales Group, L3Harris Technologies, Inc., Raytheon Technologies Corporation, Ligado Networks, and Wind River Systems, Inc.