TheaterWorks Hartford has announced its 2021-22 season with a mix of virtual and live performances, with subscription and membership options. A new musical, “Monstersongs,” staged by Jenn Thompson, opens the season in October, followed by Harrison David Rivers’ “This Bitter Earth,” beginning in February. Rob Ruggiero stages Matthew Lopez’ “Zoe’s Perfect Wedding” in spring 2022. Lopez penned “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” one of TheaterWorks’ biggest hits. Madeline George’s zany “Hurricane Diane” closes the season next summer. The online projects have not been announced, and there’s a gap in their season around the holidays, which may (please) mean that “Christmas on The Rocks” returns. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. For details: www.twhartford.org.