Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Springfield, MA

Arts Beat

By Michael Ballway
thewestfieldnews.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTheaterWorks Hartford has announced its 2021-22 season with a mix of virtual and live performances, with subscription and membership options. A new musical, “Monstersongs,” staged by Jenn Thompson, opens the season in October, followed by Harrison David Rivers’ “This Bitter Earth,” beginning in February. Rob Ruggiero stages Matthew Lopez’ “Zoe’s Perfect Wedding” in spring 2022. Lopez penned “The Legend of Georgia McBride,” one of TheaterWorks’ biggest hits. Madeline George’s zany “Hurricane Diane” closes the season next summer. The online projects have not been announced, and there’s a gap in their season around the holidays, which may (please) mean that “Christmas on The Rocks” returns. Masks and proof of vaccination will be required. For details: www.twhartford.org.

thewestfieldnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsfield, MA
State
Massachusetts State
Local
Massachusetts Entertainment
Springfield, MA
Entertainment
State
Georgia State
City
Springfield, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Matthew Lopez
Person
Faron Young
Person
Rachel Bay Jones
Person
Billy Taylor
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Arts#Theaterworks Hartford#D A De Los Muertos#The Fine Arts Center#Nobuntu#Canadian#Latin#Irish#Philly#Indian#Brooklyn Raga Massive#The Umass Galleries#Covid#Mosso#Broadway#Chester Theatre Company#Taavon Gamble#The Huntington Town Green#The Green#American University
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
Related
Congress & CourtsPosted by
The Hill

Cheney elevated as vice chair of Jan. 6 committee

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney of Wyoming will now have a higher profile on the special committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Chairman Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) on Thursday elevated her as vice chairman of the select committee, a move designed to blunt criticism from former President Trump and his GOP loyalists on Capitol Hill that the panel's probe is a purely partisan exercise.

Comments / 0

Community Policy