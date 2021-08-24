Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Missing Texas Teen Accused of Pouring Gas on Couple and Setting Them Aflame

By Aaron Savage
Posted by 
Classic Rock 96.1
Classic Rock 96.1
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

A missing Texas teenager is accused of a heinous crime, and police are hoping the public can help them find her. Houston police are searching for 19-year-old Emma Presler, who's been on the run since Friday, August 6. What Happened?. According to investigators, Presler entered a home in Kingwoood on...

classicrock961.com

Comments / 1

Classic Rock 96.1

Classic Rock 96.1

Tyler, TX
2K+
Followers
4K+
Post
437K+
Views
ABOUT

Classic Rock 96.1 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for East Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://classicrock961.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Houston, TX
City
Orchard, TX
Local
Texas Society
City
Graham, TX
Local
Texas Crime & Safety
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Houston Police Department#Cerebral Palsy#Murder#U S Census Bureau#Ktrk Tv#The U S Census Bureau
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Related
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

What’s This, Tyler Teens Don’t Want to Drive Anymore?

Driving may be overrated. Fewer teens are getting driver's licenses these days, and we're wondering if East Texas will follow the trend. Did you get your driver's license the minute you were eligible? I couldn't wait! I might have wasted thirty seconds or so, but I was on it, and the first place I went when I got my license was to my friend Shar's house to pick her up for Reese's Peanut Butter Cups and Mountain Dew. And from that day on we drove around on sugar highs and talked about boys and looked at cornfields and cows and laughed a lot. There was nothing else to do in rural Nebraska but drive, and every kid did it the second they turned 16. I actually had a school permit at age 14, and so did Shar.
Lindale, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Evacuees of Hurricane Ida Can House Their Pets in Lindale for Free

Weather is so unpredictable, you can try to prepare for a hurricane as much as possible but no one is ever sure how hard an area will get hit until it starts doing damage. The videos being shared of Hurricane Ida have been heartbreaking. No one wants to see homes being destroyed and families losing everything they have worked hard to build. Hurricane Ida was horrible but evacuees are get some help from businesses here in East Texas.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

A Train In Texas Plows Through A Windmill Blade That Was Straddling The Railroad Crossing

Remember back in drivers education, you were taught to not never stop on railroad tracks? Well, here's video of why you need to remember that. Sunday evening in Luling, TX (east of San Antonio) a train had a violent collision with a windmill blade for a wind turbine. According to KXAN, there were no injuries reported, but it looks to be total loss for the wind turbine blade though.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Six Fun Things To In East Texas This Labor Day Weekend

This weekend marks the unofficial end of summer 2021. Before we close the book on summer and say goodbye, there's still plenty of things to do in East Texas this weekend. We are all looking forward to this well-deserved long three-day weekend, hopefully, you get one, so we can relax and destress a bit. But if you're looking for something to do by yourself or with the family there's quite a bit you can get into this weekend. Usually, families are going and doing on the last weekend of summer, but because of the concern over the Delta variant of COVID-19, many families are not traveling this Labor Day weekend and opting for something a little closer to home. So with that in mind, check out our list of Labor Day 2021 weekend activities around East Texas.
Bossier City, LAPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Van Sat at Bossier City’s Walmart for a Week; Body Found Inside

How many of you visited Walmart on Airline Drive last week?. Over the past week, one van has sat in place in the parking lot of Bossier City's Walmart. Granted, cars parking for long periods of time is nothing new for Walmart, as they are listed as a rest stop with overnight parking. However, it is a little strange when one vehicle remains unmoved for a prolonged amount of time.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Comedian Chad Prather Running for Governor of Texas is Coming to Tyler

The name Chad Prather probably sounds familiar as he has been creating creating YouTube videos for years. He has always had a way of talking about serious subjects, cracking some jokes, but still discussing solutions to different problems. He comes across as an educated southern gentleman who wants to make the world better. And with all the craziness in the world right now it's easy to see why people are getting behind the conservative politician who has plans of running for Governor of the great state of Texas.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Tumbleweeds are Selling for Big Money on Etsy and eBay

I've wished for an untapped source of income for years. How did I not know that Texas tumbleweeds could have been so lucrative?. Granted I haven't seen a tumbleweed in my neighborhood since I moved in, but knowing how much Anna Uliassi and Arin Fullerton are getting for these makes me wish I would have thought of that first.
Tyler, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Hank Is Just A Big Softie That’s A Great Dog Looking For A Home

Hank is an all around good dog that is just looking for a family to call his own. We first met Hank almost a year ago. That means for the last 365 days, Hank has been living in a kennel with Gayle Helms and the staff at the Humane Society's Pets Fur People in Tyler. Hank appears to be a Boxer and Black Mouth Cur mix. Hank had to fend for himself for a while after his owners moved on and left him behind. He's now four years old and weighs about seventy pounds. Gayle says he may look tough, but apparently doesn't have a mean bone in his big body. She describes him as being very sweet and gentle and would be best suited in a household wtih older children, mainly because of his size, and one who is active. Hank has been neutered, is current on starting vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped for identification purposes. Hank will go home with a starter kit of food, a collar and leash and a certificate for half price on basic obedience training from Tyler Obedience Training Club.
EconomyPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Mattress Mack is Already Stepping Up

Mattress Mack has always stepped up big time in times of disaster and is doing it again. Jim “Mattress Mack” McIngvale announced a massive relief effort to help families impacted by the devastating storm, as reported by KPRC CLICK2HOUSTON. He is preparing to send 30 TRUCKS loaded with relief supplies to areas that were damaged by Hurricane Ida. In addition, Louisiana residents that were in need of shelter were welcomed to stay at Gallery Furniture free with a Louisiana ID as the storm made landfall. He did the same thing during Hurricane Katrina as well.
Longview, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

This Longview Bar Proudly Saluting the Heroes Killed This Week

Tonight I had the pleasure of watching a high school football game. Before the game began there was a moment of silence for the thirteen U.S. Service Members who were killed earlier this week by a suicide bombing in Afghanistan. The flag was at half staff and the stadium was silent as these two teams were about to go to war. But for just a few seconds we all remembered these heroes who lost their lives. As I was scrolling through social media on the headlines I came across a picture of Bubba's 33 in Longview and their tribute to the fallen heroes and I had to share it with you.
Texas StatePosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Man Strips Down to Underwear at School Board Meeting

Maybe it was the heat of the moment that got to this guy. A parent at a Dripping Springs school board meeting stripped down to his undies while discussing masks. According to a report from the Dripping Springs Century News, James Akers is a 15 year resident and a parent of a high schooler in the Dripping Springs Independent School District. Akers was attending a school board meeting on Monday that was originally intended to review the agenda for next week's meeting, but would eventually turn into a discussion on the district's current mask-optional stance.
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Please Tell Me You Do Not Believe in this Ridiculous Miracle Hoax

A couple of weekends ago, this commercial popped up with some dude named Peter Popoff hocking some kind of "miracle spring water." In his commercial, there were people claiming to have received the water and then a thirty something thousand check just appeared in their mailbox one day. Another claim said they were healed almost immediately. Come on! Who in their right mind would actually believe this malarkey?
Posted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Texas Woman May Have Died After Doing Milk Crate Challenge [VIDEO]

Tik Tok announced earlier today they were banning milk crate challenge videos on their site. I was wondering why and I think this is the reason. I'm not gonna lie, over the past few days I have been watching a lot of these milk crate videos. I've been enjoying the ones where people actually accomplish it. Like the guy that rolled a blunt while walking up or the girl that did it in heels. That is the minority of videos, people have been busting their ass once they try to walk down this thing.
Longview, TXPosted by
Classic Rock 96.1

Yes, Toyota of Longview is Requiring Employees to Get The COVID-19 Vaccine

Yesterday, I wrote an article about a business here in East Texas that is requiring their employees to get the COVID-19 vaccine. My goal of the article was to see if people were changing their spending habits depending on if a business is enforcing a vaccine mandate. It's not shocking to anyone that Texans stand firm in their beliefs and don't have a problem sharing how they feel. There were people supporting the business for trying to keep the community safe, while others believe the idea of a mandate is just dumb. While I didn't think it really mattered to mention the business, Toyota of Longview has now decided to make a statement regarding their vaccine mandate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy