Over the past few weeks, the biggest news in the Aztec basketball world was a change at assistant coach. Jay Morris accepted a position at USC under head coach Andy Enfield, replacing Jason Hart, who left USC to become the new head coach of the NBA G League Ignite. Morris was an assistant at SDSU for the past three years. He was hired to replace Tim Shelton on the staff and was a major contributor to recruiting. He helped secure Keith Dinwiddie’s commitment to the Aztecs in September 2019 after recruiting him during his days on the coaching staff at San Jose State.