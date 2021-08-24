Cancer takes Atchison businessman
A longtime downtown Atchison businessman recently succumbed to his battle with colon cancer. Dan Glennon, 63, owner and operator of the Town and Country Tire Supply managed to keep the business in operation until late July, according to his obituary. Glennon, a graduated class member of 1976 from Maur Hill Prep School, worked with his father, Louie Glennon for many years. After Louie’s retirement in 1993, Glennon was the sole operator.www.atchisonglobenow.com
