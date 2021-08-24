Keith Urban Mourns The Loss Of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

PUT-IN-BAY — The man flown from Put-in-Bay after falling from the stage at Bash in the Bay Aug. 26 — Randy "Baja" Fletcher — died the following day. Fletcher was on the stage that morning prepping for the Keith Urban show scheduled for later that evening, on Day 2 of the two-day Bash on the Bay concerts at the Put-In-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton was the opening act on Day 1. The Bash attracted more than 20,000 fans, according to estimates.