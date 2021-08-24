Cancel
Music

Keith Urban Mourns The Loss Of Rolling Stones Drummer Charlie Watts

By Sarah Tate
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 7 days ago
The country star called the late drumming legend the "heart beat of one of the greatest bands of all time."

www.iheart.com

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

What’s Charlie Watts’s Cause of Death? The Legendary Drummer Has Died

Frequently hailed as one of the best rock drummers in the world, Charlie joined Mick Jagger and Keith Richards in 1963, after a string of drumming stints in esteemed bands like Alexis Korner’s Blues Incorporated. A keen jazz lover, Charlie was the founding member of the Charlie Watts Orchestra. “It...
Charlie Watts obituary: Jazz man who became rock superstar

Drummer Charlie Watts, who has died at 80, provided the foundation that underpinned the music of the Rolling Stones. The band became a by-word for rock 'n' roll excess but for Watts, playing with the Stones did not become the ego trip that drove Mick Jagger and Keith Richards. A...
Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called "This Has Gotta Stop." On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
The Struts Are Fun-Loving, but Still as Prolific as Can Be

From Lana and Billie to the Foos and the Stones, The Struts are an illustrious rock outfit with a glittering, masterful hand in just about everything – even if you have yet to realize it. Anyone in the know knows The Struts. The English band, which consists of singer Luke...
Rock guitarist Eric Clapton releases apparent anti-vax, anti-mask song

UNDATED (WKRC) - Guitarist and singer-songwriter Eric Clapton released a new song and music video entitled "This Has Gotta Stop," which appears to be a statement protesting mask and vaccine mandates. It received more than half a million views on YouTube in just a few hours, and the 76-year-old musician...
'Ultimate drummer': Stars react to Charlie Watts' death

The death of Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts drew swift reaction, including from rock ‘n’ roll royalty including Elton John and Paul McCartney. The word “great” was among the superlatives used to describe Watts, who was a mainstay of the Stones. Here are responses to the https://apnews.com/article/rolling-stones-charlie-watts-died-c9551b21e2806b679bd0eeec0bb4ef2b">80-year-old Watts' death Tuesday...
Man who fell from stage died

PUT-IN-BAY — The man flown from Put-in-Bay after falling from the stage at Bash in the Bay Aug. 26 — Randy "Baja" Fletcher — died the following day. Fletcher was on the stage that morning prepping for the Keith Urban show scheduled for later that evening, on Day 2 of the two-day Bash on the Bay concerts at the Put-In-Bay Airport. Blake Shelton was the opening act on Day 1. The Bash attracted more than 20,000 fans, according to estimates.
America kissed Charlie Watts

I find America’s lipstick prints everywhere, bright red bows of kisses on every culture. Charlie Watts, longtime drummer for British band the Rolling Stones, died this week, leaving millions of men with tears soaking into their gray Fu Manchu mustaches, sometimes falling on the $500 wingtip shoes they wear when they go to their law firm; the Vietnam generation with store-bought teeth and a new hip.

