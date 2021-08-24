Cancel
Clay County, FL

Special Weather Statement issued for Coastal Duval, Coastal St. Johns, Eastern Clay by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-24 10:08:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-24 17:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Coastal Duval; Coastal St. Johns; Eastern Clay; Inland St. Johns; Western Clay Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of central St. Johns, northeastern Putnam and east central Clay Counties through 500 PM EDT At 415 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from Sawgrass to near Picolata. Movement was south at 5 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and minor flooding due to heavy rainfall. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor flooding due to heavy rainfall is possible. Locations impacted include Saint Augustine, World Golf Village, Bostwick, Federal Point, Nocatee, Durbin, Picolata and Bakersville. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

