Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Celebrities

Chadwick Boseman's Widow Taylor Simone Ledward Dropped $22,000 To Secure The Burial Plot Next To Late Actor For His Parents

By Donny Meacham
Posted by 
OK! Magazine
OK! Magazine
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07Pp8j_0bbfesOA00

Chadwick Boseman’s widow wants to ensure the late actor’s parents rest next to their son forever.

Article continues below advertisement

Taylor Simone Ledward reportedly dropped $22,000 for the burial plot next to the Black Panther star. The good deed was brought to light after she requested the court that his estate pay her back for the $71,000 she spent on his funeral arrangements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u8iOn_0bbfesOA00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

The 42 alum — who sadly died on August 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer — didn’t leave a will when he died, reported Radar. Ledward was reportedly put in charge of handling his estate.

Article continues below advertisement

The singer is required to submit all receipts to the court of her purchases regarding Boseman. Her motion to get refunded the funeral expenses was initially rejected.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39rAZQ_0bbfesOA00
Source: MEGA

Article continues below advertisement

In the new filing, Ledward submitted a bunch of first hand statements from friends and copies of invoices to prove how she spent the money. She broke down dollar for dollar where the money went, according to court docs.

She detailed the venue cost $9,500, the funeral service added around another $10,000 and she shelled out $1,275 for the flowers.

Reports had initially surfaced saying Boseman was buried at the Welfare Baptist Church in Belton, South Carolina. The pastor later came out and refuted the claims, saying he was not there.

In court documents, Ledward lists a $7,495 expense for a mausoleum crypt at the Forest Lawn Memorial park in Anderson, South Carolina — where the Ma’ Rainey’s Black Bottom alum was born and raised.

Article continues below advertisement

She also paid the additional $22k to a company named McDougald Funeral & Cremation Services to secure mausoleum crypts for Boseman’s parents Leroy and Carolyn so they could be laid to rest next to their beloved son.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25LehI_0bbfesOA00
Source: MEGA

Ledward is scheduled to appear in court in November where a judge will rule if she is subject to getting her personal money she spent back.

Comments / 0

OK! Magazine

OK! Magazine

8K+
Followers
818
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

#AlwaysTrending Check out OKMagazine.com. Follow us on twitter @OKMagazine and Instragram @OKMagazine!

 https://okmagazine.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
South Carolina State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chadwick Boseman
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Cremation#Widow
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
MLBPosted by
Indy100

The 10 best Chadwick Boseman films to watch in honor of his legacy

One year ago, the gifted and magnetic actor Chadwick Boseman died from colon cancer, aged 43. Boseman donned Jackie Robinson’s cleats and the dance shoes of the Godfather of Soul, James Brown, embodying both Black American legends with a searing passion that demanded respect. When he took on the role...
CelebritiesPopculture

Chadwick Boseman Honored and Remembered by Widow During Stand up to Cancer Telethon

The Stand Up To Cancer special on Saturday included a heartbreaking tribute to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman, who died after a battle with colon cancer in August 2020. His widow, Simone Boseman, performed the song "I'll Be Seeing You," with Black-ish actor Anthony Anderson introducing her. Boseman fought a private battle with colon cancer for four years, keeping his diagnosis private while still making films. He was 43.
TV & Videosgamerevolution.com

What If Episode 2: Is Chadwick Boseman the Star-Lord voice actor?

What If? episode 2 saw Star-Lord being replaced by the Black Panther, in a twist of fate that saw Yondu kidnapping T’Challa over Peter Quill. But is the late Chadwick Boseman the Star-Lord voice actor in episode 2, or did someone else take over the role? Here’s what you need to know about who voices Star-Lord in the series.
MoviesPosted by
103GBF

Chadwick Boseman Wanted ‘Black Panther 2’ To Be Like His ‘What If?’ Episode

The late Chadwick Boseman’s final performance as Black Panther’s T'Challa comes in an episode of Marvel's new animated series What If...?, which reimagines noteworthy MCU events in unexpected ways. According to Marvel head Kevin Feige, Boseman was inspired by the new “voice” found in his What If...? episode, and wanted to incorporate his character discoveries in Black Panther 2.
CelebritiesPosted by
IBTimes

Chadwick Boseman's Former Co-Stars Pay Tribute To Actor On His 1-Year Death Anniversary

Chadwick Boseman's former co-stars, including Viola Davis, Lupita Nyong'o and Michael B. Jordan, remembered him on the one-year anniversary of his death. The "Black Panther" star died at age 43 on Aug. 28, 2020, after a private, four-year battle with colon cancer. On Saturday, several of his friends and collaborators took to social media to pay tribute to Boseman and his work.
Moviesthebrag.com

The late Chadwick Boseman discussed Black Panther spin-offs

In a new interview, Marvel series What If…? director Bryan Andrews has revealed that Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman was keen for his character T’Challa to explore the Marvel Universe. Andrews told Entertainment Weekly, “We were already thinking of finding a way to do spin-offs and stuff like that of...
CancerBirmingham Star

Chadwick Boseman honoured by wife Simone

Washington [US], August 22 (ANI): The late Chadwick Boseman was recently honored by his wife Simone Leeward and 'Black-ish' actor Anthony Anderson during the Stand Up to Cancer fundraising telethon event on Saturday. According to The Hollywood Reporter, intended to celebrate 13 years of cancer research, the event included performances...
MusicPopSugar

Chadwick Boseman's Wife Simone Honors Him With Heartfelt Rendition of "I'll Be Seeing You"

In honor of Chadwick Boseman, who died at the age of 43 last year from colon cancer, his wife, Simone Boseman, gave an emotional performance of "I'll Be Seeing You" as part of Stand Up to Cancer's 2021 telecast on Aug. 21. It's hard not to get choked up watching Simone sing about missing her late husband, especially when she sings the lyric "I'll always think of you that way." Throughout the video, it seems as if Simone is on the verge of tears, which had us looking for the nearest tissue box. "Her incredibly powerful performance reminds us that we all have heroes in our lives," the official Stand Up to Cancer account later tweeted.
CelebritiesPosted by
Daily News

Lupita Nyong’o honors Chadwick Boseman on anniversary of his death

Lupita Nyong’o saluted Chadwick Boseman on the one-year anniversary of the beloved actor’s death. The Oscar winner, 38, took to Instagram Saturday with a photo of herself and her “Black Panther” co-star laughing together. “I did not know that I could miss both his laughter and his silence in equal measure,” the “Us” star captioned the photo. “One year after his passing, the memory of ...
Celebritiesweisradio.com

Celebrities mourn Chadwick Boseman on first anniversary of his passing

Saturday marked the one-year anniversary of Chadwick Boseman‘s death from colon cancer at age 43. Lupita Nyong’o, Viola Davis and many other celebrities honored the Black Panther star’s memory on the anniversary of his unexpected passing. Nyong’o and Michael B. Jordan, who starred alongside Boseman the Marvel film, offered heartfelt...
MoviesPopculture

Underrated Chadwick Boseman Movie Coming to Netflix Next Week

Before Chadwick Boseman starred as Black Panther in Captain America: Civil War, the actor was best known for his turns in the biopics 42 and Get On Up. Boseman got to make one more biopic between his Marvel movies, the 2017 courtroom drama Marshall, in which he played a young Thurgood Marshall. The Oscar-nominated film will be available on Netflix on Wednesday, Sept. 1.
TV Seriesmarketresearchtelecast.com

The “What If …?” applaud Chadwick Boseman’s work on the show

Tomorrow a new episode of What If…?, the program of Disney+ that shows different alternative realities framed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In this case, the episode will be a deviation from Guardians of the Galaxy where T’Challa assumes the identity of Star-Lord. It is a very special delivery, because the sadly disappeared Chadwick Boseman lent his voice to the protagonist.

Comments / 0

Community Policy