Chadwick Boseman's Widow Taylor Simone Ledward Dropped $22,000 To Secure The Burial Plot Next To Late Actor For His Parents

Chadwick Boseman’s widow wants to ensure the late actor’s parents rest next to their son forever.

Taylor Simone Ledward reportedly dropped $22,000 for the burial plot next to the Black Panther star. The good deed was brought to light after she requested the court that his estate pay her back for the $71,000 she spent on his funeral arrangements.

The 42 alum — who sadly died on August 28, 2020 after a lengthy battle with colon cancer — didn’t leave a will when he died, reported Radar. Ledward was reportedly put in charge of handling his estate.

The singer is required to submit all receipts to the court of her purchases regarding Boseman. Her motion to get refunded the funeral expenses was initially rejected.

In the new filing, Ledward submitted a bunch of first hand statements from friends and copies of invoices to prove how she spent the money. She broke down dollar for dollar where the money went, according to court docs.

She detailed the venue cost $9,500, the funeral service added around another $10,000 and she shelled out $1,275 for the flowers.

Reports had initially surfaced saying Boseman was buried at the Welfare Baptist Church in Belton, South Carolina. The pastor later came out and refuted the claims, saying he was not there.

In court documents, Ledward lists a $7,495 expense for a mausoleum crypt at the Forest Lawn Memorial park in Anderson, South Carolina — where the Ma’ Rainey’s Black Bottom alum was born and raised.

She also paid the additional $22k to a company named McDougald Funeral & Cremation Services to secure mausoleum crypts for Boseman’s parents Leroy and Carolyn so they could be laid to rest next to their beloved son.

Ledward is scheduled to appear in court in November where a judge will rule if she is subject to getting her personal money she spent back.