The Chargers had to get the roster to 80 players by 1 pm PT on Tuesday.

The team announced the players released are:

LS Ryan Langan

WR Austin Proehl

TE Matt Seybert

OT Kyle Spalding

LB Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye were waived with injury designations, which means they will revert to Reserve/Injured if they go unclaimed on waivers.

In correspondence, safety Nasir Adderley was activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.