Samsung Brings In-Memory Processing Power to Wider Range of Applications with HBM-PIM
SEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 24, 2021 — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., provider of advanced memory technology, today showcased its latest advancements with processing-in-memory (PIM) technology at Hot Chips 33 — a leading semiconductor conference where notable microprocessor and IC innovations are unveiled each year. Samsung’s revelations include the first successful integration of its PIM-enabled High Bandwidth Memory (HBM-PIM) into a commercialized accelerator system, and broadened PIM applications to embrace DRAM modules and mobile memory, in accelerating the move toward the convergence of memory and logic.www.hpcwire.com
Comments / 0