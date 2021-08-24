Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Samsung Brings In-Memory Processing Power to Wider Range of Applications with HBM-PIM

By Our Authors
HPCwire
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea, Aug. 24, 2021 — Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., provider of advanced memory technology, today showcased its latest advancements with processing-in-memory (PIM) technology at Hot Chips 33 — a leading semiconductor conference where notable microprocessor and IC innovations are unveiled each year. Samsung’s revelations include the first successful integration of its PIM-enabled High Bandwidth Memory (HBM-PIM) into a commercialized accelerator system, and broadened PIM applications to embrace DRAM modules and mobile memory, in accelerating the move toward the convergence of memory and logic.

www.hpcwire.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Memory Module#Pim#Semiconductor Memory#First Integration#Hbm Pim#Dram Product Technology#Product Planning#Xilinx#Axdimm#Ai#Sap#Lsi#The Samsung Newsroom#News Samsung Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Samsung
Related
MarketsRebel Yell

5K Display Resolution Market – increasing demand with Industry Professionals: Canon Inc. , Samsung Electronics , Sony Corporation

JCMR Recently announced Global 5K Display Resolution Market Report 2021 is an objective and in-depth study of the current state aimed at the major drivers, market strategies, and key players growth. The 5K Display Resolution study also involves the important Achievements of the market, Research & Development, new product launch, product responses and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a universal and local scale. The structured analysis contains graphical as well as a diagrammatic representation of worldwide 5K Display Resolution Market with its specific geographical regions including following key players Canon Inc. , Samsung Electronics , Sony Corporation , LG Electronics Inc. , Dell Inc. , Apple Inc. , Sharp Corporation , Philips , HP , Red Digital Cinema Camera Company , Iiyama Corporation.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

COM Express computer-on-module gets Tiger Lake-H

Advantech is offering a Tiger Lake-H COM Express Basic Type6 module. Called SOM-5883, it offers octa-core computing at under 45W using these integrated 11th generation Intel Core processors. Xeon and Celeron are also options. “With excellent Intel Iris Xe graphics and ready to use edge AI Suite software toolkit, SOM-5883...
Aerospace & DefenseHPCwire

Israel Space Agency Selects Ramon.Space for High Performance Computing Payload

Aug. 31, 2021 — Ramon.Space, a leader in space computing systems, announced today that it has been selected by the Israel Space Agency to provide a space computing payload for a mission scheduled to launch in early 2022. As part of the mission, Ramon.Space digital payload will perform computing on-orbit including software updates and upgrades using the company’s programmable space computing systems.
BusinessEETimes.com

Synaptics Buys DSP Group for $538m to Add Audio to IoT Portfolio

Synaptics Inc. announced it is acquiring DSP Group for $538 million in cash, to add audio and smart voice capabilities to its Internet of things (IoT) portfolio. Synaptics said the rationale for the acquisition is to combine "best-in-class" voice and vision artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities into a single portfolio, as well as strengthen its wireless portfolio with ultra low energy (ULE) enabled security applications. DSP Group is considered to have leadership positions across multiple markets in what Synaptics calls the internet of audio things (IoAT) with significant growth opportunities in low power SmartVoice, unified communications and collaboration, and wireless IoT devices. Most of these solutions are relevant to Synaptics’ existing customer base, enabling cross-selling of portfolio devices.
TechnologyHPCwire

HPE GreenLake for HPC delivers manufacturing competitiveness as a service

High-performance computing (HPC) productivity is directly linked to manufacturing competitiveness today because products are designed using computer aided engineering (CAE) tools that depend on HPC. When HPC is easy to manage and use – instead of complex and time-consuming – teams can spend more time on valuable design tasks (instead...
TechnologyPosted by
The Press

Rambus Demonstrates Industry-first PCIe® 5.0 Digital Controller IP for FPGAs

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Rambus Inc. (NASDAQ: RMBS), a premier chip and silicon IP provider making data faster and safer, today announced that Rambus has demonstrated its PCI Express® (PCIe) 5.0 digital controller IP on leading FPGA platforms. PCIe 5.0 performance at 32 GT/s in FPGAs using a soft controller is an industry first, and another demonstration of technical leadership from Rambus. This capability expands the use models of FPGAs by enabling multi-instance, switching and bridging applications and accelerates the performance of FPGAs used in defense, networking, and test and measurement markets.
ComputersHPCwire

AMD EPYC Processors Picked by Argonne National Laboratory to Prepare for Exascale Future

Editor’s note: Read HPCwire’s feature coverage here. SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 30, 2021 — AMD announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Argonne National Laboratory (Argonne) has chosen AMD EPYC processors to power a new supercomputer, called Polaris, which will prepare researchers for the forthcoming exascale supercomputer at Argonne called Aurora. Polaris is built by Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), will use 2nd Gen EPYC processors and then upgrade to 3rd Gen AMD EPYC processors, and will allow scientists and developers to test and optimize software codes and applications to tackle a range of AI, engineering, and scientific projects.
Cell Phonesthefastmode.com

Qualcomm, ZTE Test 5G SA Dual-Connectivity in mmWave Band

Qualcomm Technologies and ZTE last week announced that, to support the testing needs of the IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group for 200MHz carrier bandwidth over 5G mmWave, the companies successfully showcased features required in anticipation of 5G mmWave rollouts in China. The tests were completed using a smartphone form-factor test device...
TechnologyElectronic Engineering Times

Qualcomm and ZTE Achieve Landmark 5G mmWave Results

Article By : Qualcomm Technologies Inc. Qualcomm and ZTE successfully showcased features required in anticipation of 5G mmWave rollouts in China. To support the testing needs of the IMT-2020 (5G) promotion group for 200MHz carrier bandwidth over 5G mmWave, Qualcomm Technologies Inc. and ZTE successfully showcased features required in anticipation of 5G mmWave rollouts in China. The tests were completed using a smartphone form-factor test device powered by the flagship Snapdragon X65 Modem-RF System, and ZTE mmWave AAU network infrastructure equipment.
TechnologyHerald Community Newspapers

Always Connected Laptops

(Family Features) After a bumpy 2020-21 school year, many families are looking for a fresh start this school year. Whether students are remote, hybrid or fully back in classrooms, new laptop technologies can help them learn with greater flexibility and power. As you begin to shop for a computer, start...
Businessthefastmode.com

Qualcomm, Thundercomm, Keysight Launch New 5G mmWave Lab in Tokyo

Qualcomm Technologies in collaboration with Thundercomm Technology and Keysight Technologies last week announced their cooperation in the establishment of a new 5G mmWave laboratory in Koto-ku, Tokyo, by Tokyo Metropolitan Industrial Technology Research Institute (TIRI). This effort aims to lower the barriers for many small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in...
ElectronicsPosted by
Tom's Guide

What is QD-OLED? Samsung's next-gen TV display explained

It might be tempting to dismiss Samsung’s QD-OLED hybrid display technology and as marketing spin. After all, TV makers are always on the lookout for the next big thing, whether it's higher resolution, new smart features, or more transparent gimmicks, like 3D TVs and curved screens. Whatever gets TV shoppers buying new TVs, some TV maker will latch onto it.
Engineeringeverythingrf.com

NEC and Fujitsu to Develop Solutions for Interoperability Testing Between 5G Base Station Equipment

NEC Corporation and Fujitsu Limited have begun developing technologies for interoperability testing between 5G base station equipment conforming to O-RAN specifications at NEC's U.K. laboratories and Fujitsu's U.S. laboratories. This initiative will be implemented as part of the "Post 5G Infrastructure Enhancement R&D Project" under the New Energy and Industrial Technology Development Organization (NEDO) of Japan. Both companies are scheduled to build a verification environment using these technologies in their respective laboratories from August of this year and will begin interoperability testing. Leveraging this verification environment offers the potential to significantly streamline interoperability verification between base station equipment from different vendors.
Cell Phonesasapland.com

Samsung Partners AMD to Bring Mobile Graphics into Smartphones

For over a year, there were rumors that Samsung, one of the world’s biggest phone makers, was contemplating introducing gaming phones. However, what started as a mere rumors is gradually becoming a reality. The phone maker has partnered with AMD, a computing giant, for a “multi-year strategic partnership” for the development and manufacturing of mobile graphics chipsets for its phone brand.
Businesswccftech.com

Samsung Electronics Struggling to Create Working 3nm GAA Process Technology

Samsung Electronics is reportedly continuing to experience difficulty in advanced technology while developing the 3nm gate-all-around (GAA) processes. Gate-all-around, or GAA transistors, are a modified transistor structure where the gate contacts the channel from all sides and enables continued scaling. Such transistors are referred to as gate-all-around, or GAA, transistors, and different variants have been proposed.
ComputersHPCwire

Inspur Tops SPEC SSD Storage Benchmark

SAN JOSE, Calif., Aug. 27, 2021 — Inspur, a leading IT infrastructure solution provider, announced today that it has won the Storage Performance Council’s (SPC) highest ranking with its premium flash storage system, HF18000G5. Delivering unparalleled performance for servers, Inspur’s HF18000G5 solid state array took first place with over 23 million Input/Output Operations Per Second (IOPS) – nearly 10% higher than the second-place player, and more than twice the performance of third- and fourth-ranked storage solutions.
TechnologyFlorida Star

Samsung Electronics To Expand AI-equipped Products With “Memory Super Gap” Strategy

SEOUL, South Korea – Multinational conglomerate Samsung Electronics will expand memory semiconductor product lines equipped with artificial intelligence (AI) engines by collaborating with global companies. It plans to continue its “memory super gap” by expanding the memory semiconductor ecosystem through the convergence of memory and system semiconductors. Samsung Electronics unveiled various product lines and application cases that applied PIM (Processing-in-Memory) […]
Cell Phonesdroid-life.com

Pixel 6 mmWave 5G, Powered by Samsung Modem?

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. According to a source of Reuters, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro may tap into US mmWave 5G networks using a Samsung modem. This would be a big deal, because as far we know, only chips produced by Qualcomm have connected to a mmWave 5G network on US soil in any publicly available sense. Ultimately, it could mean Qualcomm’s tight grip on our country’s cellular infrastructure might be loosening, which is a good thing.
Palo Alto, CAHPCwire

SambaNova Partners with ORock to Deliver Cloud-Based AI Solutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 26, 2021 — SambaNova Systems, a company building advanced software, hardware, and services to run AI applications, today announced a strategic partnership with ORock Technologies, Inc, a high-performance cloud services provider, to deliver powerful and secure cloud-based AI solutions to organizations seeking a competitive advantage in faster time-to-decision and model outcomes.

Comments / 0

Community Policy