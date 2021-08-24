Benjamin Cummins
TRINITY — Benjamin Lawrence Cummins of Trinity, NC passed away on August 21, 2021. Ben was born on Dec. 20, 1944 in Pensacola, Florida the son of Rev. Kirby E. Cummins and Mary Helen Cummins. He is survived by his wife of 42 years Nancy Cummins; children Todd Cummins (Michele), Tammie Suits (Tim), Tonya Brignac Earnhardt (Eric), Todd Brock and Trent Brock (Melissa); brother, Ed Cummins (Merlene) 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and his fury companion Pete.www.hpenews.com
