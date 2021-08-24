SB3, CRT & Me: What to Know About the New Changes Texas Students Will See in Schools
As students across the state return to school, educators are not only working to keep students safe despite Governor Abbott’s ban on mask mandates, but because of Senate Bill 3, teachers may also face changes to the social studies curriculum and instructional requirements in public schools. Senate Bill 3 (SB3), authored by state Senator Bryan Hughes and signed into law by Governor Abbott, goes into effect in September. Here’s what parents should know.soulciti.com
