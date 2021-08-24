Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

Empire District Gas Company files request to increase natural gas charge

By KTTN News
kttn.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 23, 2021, The Empire District Gas Company (d/b/a “Liberty”) filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust natural gas base rates. The new rates would take effect in 2022 and reflect Liberty’s efforts to maintain a safe, reliable natural gas system, enhance the customer experience, and expand support for limited-income customers. The last rate update for Liberty natural gas customers went into effect more than 11 years ago, in April 2010.

www.kttn.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Missouri State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Natural Gas#Energy Efficiency#Liberty#Ccf#Mpsc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Related
Environment94.3 Jack FM

After Ida, U.S. energy pipelines off line, damage being assessed

(Reuters) – Oil and gas pipeline operators on Monday were checking for damage and power availability following hurricane Ida, which hit major energy hubs as a Category 4 storm on Sunday and left widespread power outages in its wake. Enbridge said it was mobilizing crews to assess damage to or...
Energy IndustryStandard-Speaker

UGI to increase natural gas rates

Starting Wednesday, the average UGI residential heating customer’s bill will increase by 6.1% from $82.39 to $87.42 per month. UGI Utilities Inc. said the hike is a result of its purchased gas cost rates increasing. “UGI recognizes the impact energy prices have on our customers,” Chris Brown, UGI vice president...
Energy IndustryRenewableEnergyWorld.com

Solar + storage provider unveils new financing structure for C&I, community solar projects

Solar PV module manufacturer and energy storage provider Q Cells has unveiled a new financing structure to boost value in C&I and community solar projects. The company announced an investment into a solar + storage portfolio developed by Amped Solutions through its new ‘Grid Equity’ financing structure. Under the framework, Q Cells will provide capital investment in exchange for the rights to future grid services revenue expected to be generated by the portfolio in California.
Energy Industryworkboat.com

BOEM announces offshore oil and gas lease change

The Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) announced last week that the agency will not process oil and gas lease amendments that include a stipulation that imposes a 75-day timeframe on the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement (BSEE) to approve Applications for Permit to Drill (APDs) and Applications for Permit to Modify (APMs) in the Gulf of Mexico Region.
Ohio Statenewswatchman.com

AAA: Gas prices increase in Ohio; Hurricane Ida disrupts gas production

The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is two cents higher this week at $2.977 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $2.977. Average price during the week of Aug. 23, 2021 $2.950. Average price during the...
Menlo Park, CApadailypost.com

Council to discuss a potential natural gas ban

The Menlo Park City Council on Tuesday (Aug. 31) will review a proposal to have residents and building owners replace their gas appliances to all-electric when they need replacement. To replace a hot water heater could cost an additional $2,775 if a homeowner does not seek out incentives to replace...
TrafficPosted by
Benzinga

Natural Gas Options Point To Challenging Winter

Recent activity in Henry Hub natural gas options suggests that traders are expecting the winter of 2021 to be a particularly challenging period, as multiple uncertainties are making it even harder than normal to predict the direction of natural gas prices. In late September, the October natural gas options contract...
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Weekly Gas Storage: Inventories increase by 29 Bcf

The EIA has released its natural gas inventory report, showing a net increase of 29 Bcf as of August 20, 2021. Working gas in storage was 2,851 Bcf as of Friday, August 20, 2021, according to EIA estimates. This represents a net increase of 29 Bcf from the previous week. Stocks were 563 Bcf less than last year at this time and 189 Bcf below the five-year average of 3,040 Bcf.
Phoenix, AZallaboutarizonanews.com

Natural Gas Plant Expansion Planned for SRP

Salt River Project has a nearly $1 billion expansion plan in the works for a Coolidge natural-gas burning power plant that officials say is necessary to maintain reliability on the Phoenix power grid. SRP’s plans calls for the Coolidge Generating Station to more than double, with 16 new generators added...
Bozeman, MTBozeman Daily Chronicle

Bozeman photonics company lands $12 million natural gas surveying contract

A Bozeman high-tech laser company has scored a multimillion dollar contract to scan and map methane emissions for one of the nation’s largest gas utility companies. Bridger Photonics signed a $12 million contract with Southern California Gas Company, or SoCalGas, to survey gas leaks with its LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) technology. The contract is the largest in the Bozeman laser company’s history.
Fulton, MOFulton Sun

Council approved $0.10 gas rate increase

The Fulton City Council approved a gas rate increase of $0.10 at its Tuesday night meeting with a 6-2 vote. The increase will start with the late October 2021 billing cycle in order to create an adequate revenue stream to repay the loan as required in the Municipal Utility Emergency Loan Program agreement authorized by the City Council.
Jefferson City, MOkmmo.com

PSC SETS INTERVENTION DEADLINE IN LIBERTY NATURAL GAS RATE CASE

The Missouri Public Service Commission has established the deadline for those wishing to intervene and participate in a natural gas rate case filed by The Empire District Gas Company Liberty. According to a press release, applications to intervene and participate in this case must be filed no later than Monday,...
Energy IndustryAlaska Journal of Commerce

Natural gas projects face new scrutiny from FERC

The rules have changed from a year ago. Between court orders and election-induced policy changes at the White House and Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, natural gas pipelines and liquefaction plants will need to pass stricter regulatory reviews of their greenhouse gas emissions. It’s still uncertain how FERC will determine which...
Trafficmarcellusdrilling.com

Understanding Natural Gas Storage – Mundane but Crucial

There are a number of factors that influence the availability and price of natural gas. Without a doubt, the #1 factor in gas prices is the weather. Another factor not often discussed is storage. Natural gas is stored mainly in large underground caverns during the “summer” months (called “injection season,” April through October). Natgas is later withdrawn for use during the “winter” months (“heating” or “withdrawal” season, November through March). RBN Energy takes a look at this often overlooked aspect of the industry, educating us on the current status of gas storage across the country.
Superior, WIMinneapolis Star Tribune

Appeals court upholds Superior natural gas plant approval

DULUTH – State regulators correctly found a proposed $700 million natural gas plant in Superior, Wis., is necessary and "serves the public interest better than a renewable-resource alternative," the Minnesota Court of Appeals ruled Monday. Duluth-based Minnesota Power won approval in 2018 from the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission to supply...
Virginia StateBay Journal

Virginia county fends off natural gas plant, but battles continue

A company planning to bring one of two natural gas-fired power plants to Charles City County, VA, said this summer it is abandoning the projects. It’s a partial victory for residents who have been opposing the C4GT power plants and other new natural gas infrastructure in the rural county for years.

Comments / 0

Community Policy