Empire District Gas Company files request to increase natural gas charge
On August 23, 2021, The Empire District Gas Company (d/b/a “Liberty”) filed a request with the Missouri Public Service Commission to adjust natural gas base rates. The new rates would take effect in 2022 and reflect Liberty’s efforts to maintain a safe, reliable natural gas system, enhance the customer experience, and expand support for limited-income customers. The last rate update for Liberty natural gas customers went into effect more than 11 years ago, in April 2010.www.kttn.com
