Whitfield County, GA

Whitfield County Schools plans for same property tax rate

By Ryan Anderson ryananderson@dailycitizen.news
The Daily Citizen
The Daily Citizen
 7 days ago
Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News North Whitfield Middle School Principal Larry Farner fires T-shirts into a crowd of students on the first day of school Aug. 6 in a new building. The Whitfield County Board of Education plans to hold the property tax rate steady at 18.756 mills, the 10th consecutive year with the same operating rate. 

The Whitfield County Board of Education plans to hold the property tax rate steady for another year, at 18.756 mills, the 10th consecutive year with the same operating rate.

However, state law requires this to be advertised as a tax increase since the state measures not against the actual prior-year rate but rather against the "rollback rate," according to Whitfield County Schools.

The rollback rate is calculated by subtracting any increase in the tax digest due to reassessments, according to Whitfield County Schools. Without the increase, the property tax rate would be no more than 18.461 mills.

The budget adopted by the Board of Education earlier this year requires a rate higher than the rollback rate.

The budget for fiscal year 2022, which started July 1, has $125.9 million in estimated general fund revenues and approximately $127.2 million in general fund expenditures. The projected general fund balance at the end of fiscal year 2022 is roughly $31.4 million.

With a property tax rate of 18.756 mills, the school system projects revenues of $28.5 million, said Kelly Coon, chief financial officer.

Roughly half of the area school systems held or plan to hold their property tax rates steady this year, like Whitfield County Schools and Murray County Schools, while the other half rolled back, like Dalton Public Schools.

Earlier this month, the Dalton Board of Education approved 5-0 an operating property tax rate for this year of 8.095 mills, the first millage reduction in 13 years, as the rate had been 8.2 mills for the past seven years.

Total local property tax revenues for Dalton Public Schools will decrease $571,000 from fiscal year 2021 to fiscal year 2022 due to the property tax rate rollback, but "given our fund balance, we are in a financial position to afford that," said Theresa Perry, chief financial officer. "We're looking at a $22.3 million balance" in the general fund at the end of fiscal year 2021.

The Murray County Board of Education plans to hold the property tax rate steady at 15.5, the same as it's been since 2003.

"We've kept it the same whether (local) property values went up or down, (even though) it costs more to live every year, as we all know," said Steve Loughridge, Murray County Schools' superintendent. "We try to live within our budget and be good stewards of taxpayer money."

To calculate the tax bill, one can take the assessed value of a home, which is 40% of fair market value, according to Coon. A mill equals $1 per $1,000 of assessed value, and then the resulting figure is multiplied by the property tax rate for the final total.

So, for a home with an appraised value of $150,000, the tax bill would be $1,125 at a property tax rate of 18.756 mills, and if that same home were reappraised this year at $152,400, the tax bill would increase $18, to $1,143, Coon said.

"There would be no increase to your tax bill if your home was not reassessed this year."

The school board held two public meetings for the property tax rate Monday, with the final scheduled for noon next Monday in the central office boardroom. The school board intends to adopt the property tax rate at that meeting.

