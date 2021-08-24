Cancel
Video Games

Night is Coming: See What Horrors Await in the Trailer for the Survival City-Builder Game

 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCheck out the trailer for the upcoming survival city-builder mashup, Night is Coming, for a look at gameplay as well as a peek at the horrors that await once evening falls. Night is Coming arrives in 2022 for PC.

Video Games

Retro Survival Horror Game Tormented Souls Gets New Trailer; Coming Later This Month to Consoles & PC

Every once in a while a horror game sneaks its way onto the scene with little to no fanfare, and the latest title to do exactly this is Tormented Souls. Developed in tandem by two indie studios, Dual Effect and Abstract Digital, and published by UK-based company, PQube, Tormented Souls is an old-school, fixed-camera survival horror experience inspired by the original Resident Evil and Alone In The Dark games.
Video Games

Lightyear Frontier drops reveal trailer during ID@Xbox Twitch showcase

Lightyear Frontier was revealed during the ID@Xbox Twitch showcase as a mashup of farming, exploration, resource management, and base building. Check out the trailer here:. As the trailer above shows, you can play with up to four players in online co-op. Over on the Steam page, we get a little more info. You'll have to contend with dynamic weather conditions and other "environmental hazards" when taking care of your harvest. It'll be up to you to decide whether you're in the mood for exploring, customising your farm, or getting stuck into the farm work itself. You can switch between a first and third-person perspective, as well as customise your "tractor mech," and it won't just be crops you're farming — you can also domesticate the wild creatures you discover, "with a complete breeding and genetics system."
Video Games
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
Video Games

Watch: Aliens: Fireteam Elite ‘Survive The Hive’ Trailer Reveals New Gameplay

Considering little more than a few weeks stands between gamers and the entertaining pastime of culling huge numbers of an extremely aggressive species of extraterrestrials, pre-release marketing for Aliens: Fireteam Elite has been notably absent. Since its surprise announcement earlier this year (when it was then just called Aliens: Fireteam), developer Cold Iron Studios has delivered only infrequent updates for the co-op shooter. The most recent—barring today’s reveal—dates back to June, alongside confirmation of a release date.
Video Games

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
Video Games

Post-apocalyptic Action Game ExeKiller is Coming to PC; Watch the Trailer

Polish studio Paradark has published the first trailer of a retrofuturistic action game ExeKiller. The title will take us to a post-apocalyptic world plunged in anarchy and chaos, and ruled by corporations. Revealed in July, ExeKiller, a game developed by Paradark, has lived to see the first trailer. In the...
Video Games

Toy Soldiers HD launches for Switch in September, new trailer

Accelerate Games today announced the final release date for Toy Soldiers HD. The upgraded version of the Xbox Live Arcade title is slated for September 9 on Switch. Here’s an overview of the game, along with a trailer:. Originally released in 2010, the new updated version of the hit indie...
Video Games

Patron is a survival city-builder in the vein of Banished

Patron looks to me like The Settlers: a peaceful medieval citybuilder about laying down paths and watching your peeps trundle between farmstead and market. It is, according to its Steam reviews, more akin to Banished: a survival citybuilder about both outlasting winter and appeasing the social simulation of your town.
Video Games

Go Through the Bone Briar with Hunt: Showdown’s latest DLC

We could never have imagined Hunt: Showdown being enhanced and expanded upon with as much content as we’ve had since launch, but it seems like Deep Silver and Crytek have found a way to ensure that players keep coming back for more. New DLC is always a welcome one in these parts, especially when it brings forth new Hunters and Weapons like with Through the Bone Briar.
Video Games

Dying Light 2 Online Series Dying 2 Know Will Soon Highlight Combat

A new episode of Techland’s Dying 2 Know series is coming soon. This installment is a special Gamescom episode that will feature Dying Light 2: Stay Human’s lead game designer, Tymon Smektała. Like the previous two episodes that were released, this third installment will highlight more about the game. In the past, we got a better glimpse of the enemies along with the world. The third installment to the Dying 2 Know series, it’s all about combat and parkour.
Video Games

Pokémon Legends: Arceus reveals new Pokémon and more in new trailer

Open world prequel Pokémon Legends: Arceus got a detailed showcase during today’s Pokémon Presents livestream earlier today. You’ll be playing as a member of the Galaxy Expedition Team, visiting Jubilife Village. The area acts as a base hub of sorts, and you’ll take assignments and quests from the residents before you set out into the Hisui region. You’ll set up at base camps around the region, where you can rest up your Pokémon or craft items to help in battles.
Video Games
PC Gamer

The Ascent's cyberpunk city looks even better in first-person

In our review of The Ascent, Andy was particularly taken by the neon-soaked streets of the RPG's setting, a colossal tower called the Arcology. It's a cyberpunk adventure where the camera is set in a fixed top-down perspective, but YouTuber Griff Griffin (spotted by Kotaku) discovered a way to unlock the camera and explore the city on ground level.
Video Games

To Hell and Back again: Hades Is worth Revisiting on Console One Year Later

Supergiant Games’ hack-and-slash roguelike Hades was released on the Nintendo Switch in September 2020. Wonderfully assured, strikingly beautiful, and tough as nails, the game was Goomba Stomp’s game of the year last winter, even though Hades had been around for the better part of almost two years with a lengthy early access period on the Epic Games Store and Steam. In light of this title’s recent release on the PlayStation and Xbox family of consoles, it is worth revisiting just what makes Hades an all-time great. Hades is absolutely still worth playing and there is no better time to do so now with its release on a wider range of systems.
Video Games

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl dive into the remakes’ details in new trailer

The Pokémon Company has shown off a three-and-a-half minute trailer for upcoming remakes Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl. Offering up a fairly comprehensive look of the game’s new visuals on Nintendo Switch, today’s Pokémon Presents broadcast offered a look at some of the new and enhanced features. These include the ability to customise your Pokéballs with stickers, and the new version of Pokémon talent contests.

