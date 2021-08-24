Cancel
Green Bay, WI

Gov. Evers launches $100 vaccine incentive

By Sue Bodilly
uwgb.edu
 9 days ago

Gov. Tony Evers, with the Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) announced on August 23, 2021, that Wisconsin residents who receive their first dose of any COVID-19 vaccine from a Wisconsin provider between August 20 and September 6 can collect a $100 Visa gift card. Wisconsinites ages 12 and older are eligible for the reward, and proof of insurance, I.D., or citizenship are not required to be eligible for the vaccine or to receive the $100 reward.

news.uwgb.edu

Comments / 0

 

