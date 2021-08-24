Cancel
Are you part of the nonprofit community in Northeast Wisconsin?

By Sue Bodilly
Are you part of the nonprofit community in Northeast Wisconsin? Two events might interest you co-sponsored by UW-Madison Extension Brown County and UW-Green Bay:. Sept. 9, 2021 at 4 p.m in Weidner Grand Foyer “Silver Linings & Insights” with a fantastic panel of local leaders too good to miss. Check out the plans here, including the ways we will ensure your safety by following CDC and campus safety protocols.

