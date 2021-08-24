Xiaomi is slowly phasing out its Mi branding

Fossil Gen 6 unveiled with Snapdragon 4100+ and will receive Wear OS 3 in 2022. The official news today begin with some wearables because why not? And yes, don’t forget, the deals are all in the description if that’s your jam. So yeah, there’s been some sort of a drought when it comes to Android Wearables as of late, mainly because of Google’s transition to their collaboration with Samsung but if you were waiting for something a bit more mainstream, we finally get Fossil’s Gen 6 Series. This new smartwatch brings a 1.28-inch display, 1 Gig of RAM and 8 Gigs of storage. Now what makes it special is that it’s powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ which was announced last year but, it should still be very efficient thanks to the new structure it was built on. Qualcomm is promising 85% higher performance and 25% reduced power consumption when compared to the previous generation. It brings 3 buttons on the right side and a rotating dial for controls. What’s the catch? Well apparently we can expect only 24 hours of battery life “based on usage” which is nothing to be proud about to even mention, but there is an extended mode, and also, 30 minutes of charge will get you up to 80% battery… So yeah, wear it day and night and charge it while you shower, theoretically. We’re also getting updated sensors that support sleep and blood oxygen tracking. The Fossil Gen 6 is available in 42mm and 44mm variants and will start for 299, you can pre-order it right now and it’s slated to ship by the end of September. Theoretically yes, it will support the new WearOS, but it seems you’ll have to wait until 2022 for that. So weird.