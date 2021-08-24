Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Xiaomi is slowly phasing out its Mi branding

By I. Bonifacic
Engadget
 7 days ago

Chinese electronics manufacturer Xiaomi recently passed Apple to become the world’s second-largest phone maker. It’s now banking on the fact its products are recognizable enough they don’t need additional branding. As first reported by XDA Developers, the company will phase out its “Mi” branding over the coming months, with new products slated to carry the Xiaomi name instead.

www.engadget.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xiaomi Redmi#Electronics#Chinese#Xda Developers#Engadget#Mi Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Xiaomi
Country
China
Related
Cell PhonesPosted by
BGR.com

Best Android phones in 2021: Which Android device is right for you?

Apple’s iPhone series is rarely all that surprising. When you get a new iPhone, the overall experience is likely to be very similar to your previous device. Not so on the Android side though. There are Android phones of all shapes and sizes — not to mention price points. In other words, there should be an Android phone for everyone. But that also means that finding the best Android phones can be a hard task. Of course, that’s why we’ve put together this guide. Samsung Galaxy S21 5G | Factory Unlocked Android Cell Phone | US Version 5G Price: Price too low to display Buy...
Cell Phonestechgig.com

Samsung Galaxy M32 5G: Summary and Specifications

Samsung recently launched its Galaxy M32 5G mobile. The latest entry adds another 5G smartphone option to the company's portfolio for consumers in India. It comes with support for 12 5G bands. The phone is backed by a 5,000mAh battery and has the octa-core. MediaTek. Dimensity 720 SoC under the...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Tom's Guide

How to remap the Bixby button on Samsung Galaxy S21

Samsung really wants you to use its Bixby virtual assistant. The problem is that Bixby is inferior to Google Assistant and Alexa in basically every way. The other problem is that, by default, Bixby is tied to a long press of the power button. This can be confusing if you go to turn off or reboot your phone.
ElectronicsEngadget

Samsung's Galaxy Watch 4 gets an official walkie talkie app

Samsung has launched a walkie talkie app for its smartwatches similar to Apple's, giving you a way to chat with friends without having to make a call. By "smartwatches," though, we really just mean the Galaxy Watch 4 and Watch 4 Classic — the app, first spotted by XDA-Developers, only works with the tech giant's latest wearables and isn't compatible with any of their predecessors.
Cell PhonesEngadget

Apple's rumored iPhone satellite support may be for emergency calls and messages

The rumored satellite features for future iPhones are reserved for emergency uses only, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. A few days ago, a report by well-known analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said the next iPhones will come with support for Low Earth Orbit satellite calls and messages. Gurman's sources said, however, that Apple isn't turning its devices into actual satellite phones, at least for now. Instead, the tech giant is reportedly developing at least two emergency-related features relying on satellite networks.
Electronicspocketnow.com

Pocketnow Daily: Get Ready: Google Goes After Apple with Pixel 6 Event Date? iPhone 13 Goes Satellite & more! (video)

Fossil Gen 6 unveiled with Snapdragon 4100+ and will receive Wear OS 3 in 2022. The official news today begin with some wearables because why not? And yes, don’t forget, the deals are all in the description if that’s your jam. So yeah, there’s been some sort of a drought when it comes to Android Wearables as of late, mainly because of Google’s transition to their collaboration with Samsung but if you were waiting for something a bit more mainstream, we finally get Fossil’s Gen 6 Series. This new smartwatch brings a 1.28-inch display, 1 Gig of RAM and 8 Gigs of storage. Now what makes it special is that it’s powered by the new Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 4100+ which was announced last year but, it should still be very efficient thanks to the new structure it was built on. Qualcomm is promising 85% higher performance and 25% reduced power consumption when compared to the previous generation. It brings 3 buttons on the right side and a rotating dial for controls. What’s the catch? Well apparently we can expect only 24 hours of battery life “based on usage” which is nothing to be proud about to even mention, but there is an extended mode, and also, 30 minutes of charge will get you up to 80% battery… So yeah, wear it day and night and charge it while you shower, theoretically. We’re also getting updated sensors that support sleep and blood oxygen tracking. The Fossil Gen 6 is available in 42mm and 44mm variants and will start for 299, you can pre-order it right now and it’s slated to ship by the end of September. Theoretically yes, it will support the new WearOS, but it seems you’ll have to wait until 2022 for that. So weird.
Cell Phonesgizmochina.com

Pixel 6 series may have support for 23W wireless charging

Google has never been one to jump on the bandwagon when it comes to new features, especially those that consumers really want. Fast charging is the perfect example. There are a plethora of phones (including mid-range models) that charge at incredible speeds, with some going as high as 120W for wired charging and 67W for wireless charging. Google, on the other hand, has remained stuck on 18W for wired charging for both its flagships and mid-range phones and 12W for wireless charging! Now there is good news for the upcoming Pixel 6 series.
Cell PhonesAndroid Central

How to enable Adaptive Sound on your Google Pixel phone

Google's Pixel phones are some of the best Android phones you can buy, and not just because of their amazing cameras and hardware. Arguably the best reason to purchase a Pixel is the software available on the phones, from exclusive Pixel features to quarterly Pixel feature drops. One such underrated but important recent Pixel drop is called Adaptive Sound. This uses your phone's microphone(s) to determine the noise environment around you and make adjustments in the software to improve the speaker sound quality. Pretty cool, huh? We'll show you how to enable this Adaptive Sound feature on your Google Pixel device.
BusinessEngadget

Google delays mandatory return to office until January 2022

Google is once again pushing back its return to in-person work. CEO Sundar Pichai told employees the company is delaying the mandatory return to office until January 2022. The current voluntary scheme will last through January 10th. From then on, Google's offices will make the decisions about when (and if) to make office work mandatory. Staff will be notified 30 days in advance if they're required to show up.
Retailwmleader.com

Retailer leak suggests Google’s Pixel 6 will have 23W wireless charging

Google may be working on a new wireless charging stand for its Pixel phones, according to a leaked image of a retail inventory backend mentioning a “Google Pixel 23W WL Stand” published by Android Police. The name suggests the charger could support 23W wireless charging, and if Google does end up releasing this stand, it seems likely that the upcoming Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro would support 23W charging as well.
allaboutwindowsphone.com

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra - imaging shootout #1

As ever, a reminder of raw specifications and imaging features:. Microsoft Lumia 950 XL (2015) iPhone 12 Pro Max (2020) Sony Xperia 5 ii (2020) Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. 20 MP RGB sensor (oversampled to 8MP here), f/1.9, 1/2.4", PDAF, OIS. Dual capture, image combination. 12 MP RGB sensor, f/1.6,...
Cell Phonesmakeuseof.com

Is This True Wireless Charging? What Is Xiaomi's Mi Air Charge Technology?

High-bandwidth wireless data transfer has been around since the 2000s. But up until now, true wireless charging hasn't caught up with the general public. There are some true wireless charging projects underway, but none are from major companies—until now. Sure, we have wireless charging via the Qi standard. But it...
Cell PhonesPhone Arena

Google is investigating Pixel 5a thermal and touchscreen issues

Pixel 5a is already garnering negative buzz because of overheating and touchscreen issues. Google is investigating these complaints, SlashGear reports. Apparently, Google's latest 5G-ready mid-ranger can only handle a. few minutes of 4K 60fps video shooting. According to Android Police, after about five minutes of video recording, the Pixel 5a...
Cell PhonesPosted by
Android Police

LineageOS 18.1 comes to a bunch of phones from Samsung, Xiaomi, and more

LineageOS 18.1 has been with us for some time now. I've always liked the LineageOS project a lot, starting back from the days when its predecessor, CyanogenMod, was still a thing. It allowed you to take almost any Android phone, new or old, and get it running a clean version of the latest flavor of Android. Now LineageOS 18.1 is landing for a handful of new Android smartphones, including devices from Samsung, Xiaomi, and BG.
ElectronicsEngadget

Google's Nest Audio smart speaker is on sale for $80 right now

All products recommended by Engadget are selected by our editorial team, independent of our parent company. Some of our stories include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Google's Nest Audio has been one of our favorite smart speakers since...

Comments / 0

Community Policy