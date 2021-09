The Star Wars: Visions trailer is finally here and it will get a lot of anime fans very excited. Sadly, I am not an anime fan and therefore feel like I’m watching something completely alien to Star Wars. Of course with this show, canon goes out the window. In Star Wars: Visions we have creatives being given free reign to run wild, without having to fit their stories into the ongoing narrative. The only thing really connecting this to Star Wars is the ability to use the branding and have lightsaber and The Force as far as I can gather. Check it out.