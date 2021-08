With a global surge in ransomware attacks, governments have concentrated their attention on what drives these attacks’ popularity among cyber criminals. Most have concluded that it is their profitability. As Lindy Cameron, CEO of the UK’s National Cyber Security Centre, said earlier in 2021: “Cyber criminals are out to make money, and the more times a method is successful, the more times it will be used. It is important that we do all we can to ensure this is not a criminal model that yields returns.”