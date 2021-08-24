Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Screw your freedom' remarks leads to a sponsorship loss

Arnold Schwarzenegger is continuing to call out those “schmucks” refusing to wear a mask or get vaccinated against COVID-19. The former Republican governor of California earlier this week blasted anyone who claims that wearing a mask infringes upon their freedom, telling them “screw your freedom” and that “you’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.” He expanded on that in an essay for The Atlantic on Friday, saying he stands by his rant, while acknowledging it may have been “a little much.”