Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Screw your freedom' remarks leads to a sponsorship loss
Arnold Schwarzenegger's annual bodybuilding competition, the Arnold Sports Festival, has lost a sponsor... and it looks like they won't be back. Last week, REDCON1, a sports supplement company, announced that it would discontinue its support of the upcoming event — also known as the Arnold Classic — as well as all other Schwarzenegger-related events. The move followed an interview from earlier this month where the Kindergarten Cop star and former Governor of California firmly took anti-mask protestors to school.www.aol.com
