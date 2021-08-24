Cancel
Arnold Schwarzenegger's 'Screw your freedom' remarks leads to a sponsorship loss

By Ethan Alter
AOL Corp
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArnold Schwarzenegger's annual bodybuilding competition, the Arnold Sports Festival, has lost a sponsor... and it looks like they won't be back. Last week, REDCON1, a sports supplement company, announced that it would discontinue its support of the upcoming event — also known as the Arnold Classic — as well as all other Schwarzenegger-related events. The move followed an interview from earlier this month where the Kindergarten Cop star and former Governor of California firmly took anti-mask protestors to school.

www.aol.com

Comments / 12

Public HealthPosted by
AL.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger: Only a ‘moron’ would make COVID masks political

Arnold Schwarzenegger still makes time to let the dumbbells know who’s boss. He also may have lost some fans with an offhand comment about “freedom,” saying only a “moron” or “schmuck” would make taking protective measures against coronavirus political. The actor and former California governor urged anti-vaxxers and anti-maskers to...
Public HealthSea Coast Echo

Arnold Schwarzenegger 'worried about the future' amid COVID-19 pandemic

Arnold Schwarzenegger is “worried about the future” following the COVID-19 pandemic. The 74-year-old actor recently hit out at those who are "living in denial" and don't think they need to take precautions against coronavirus, and slammed those who refuse to wear masks or get vaccinated as “schmucks”. And now, the...
Public Healthtalesbuzz.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger asks if Americans are ‘really this selfish and angry’ after his rant against anti-maskers

Arnold Schwarzenegger is continuing to call out those “schmucks” refusing to wear a mask or get vaccinated against COVID-19. The former Republican governor of California earlier this week blasted anyone who claims that wearing a mask infringes upon their freedom, telling them “screw your freedom” and that “you’re a schmuck for not wearing a mask.” He expanded on that in an essay for The Atlantic on Friday, saying he stands by his rant, while acknowledging it may have been “a little much.”
CelebritiesTimes-News

Arnold Schwarzenegger loses bodybuilding sponsor after anti-maskers rant

Arnold Schwarzenegger's rant against anti-maskers has cost the star at least one corporate sponsor at his upcoming bodybuilding competition in Columbus, Ohio. The "Terminator" star and former governor of California addressed the severity of the pandemic during an interview with CNN earlier this month, calling Americans who are opposed to wearing face masks "schmucks." He added, "Screw your freedom."
Public HealthHuffingtonPost

'You're A Schmuck!': Arnold Schwarzenegger Unloads On Anti-Maskers, Anti-Vaxxers

Screen icon and former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R) has a blunt message for people who shun masks in the name of freedom. “Screw your freedom,” he said. “Because with freedom comes obligations and responsibilities. You cannot just say, ‘I have the right to X, Y and Z.’ When you affect other people, that is when it gets serious.”
PoliticsPosted by
The Independent

Gavin Newsom, Larry Elder and Caitlyn Jenner: How ordinary democracy is being abandoned in California

Republicans in California may be able to achieve something their national counterparts have dreamed of since the day Bill Clinton was sworn into office in 1992 — reversing the results of an election their candidate overwhelmingly lost.In 2018, then Lieutenant Governor Gavin Newsom won the Golden State’s top job by garnering votes from 7,721,410 Californians — 61.9 percent of ballots cast — with his Republican opponent unable to earn support from as much as 40 percent of the electorate. It was a predictable result for California Republicans, who have not won a statewide election since then-Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger was re-elected...
Los Angeles, CAdistrictchronicles.com

Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, cycles in knee-high white socks in LA

NOBODY’S telling Arnold Schwarzenegger to pull his socks up as he cycles in LA. The Kindergarten Cop and Terminator movie muscleman, 74, pedalled in a knee-high, bright white compression pair. 2. Arnold Schwarzenegger, 74, was seen out and about wearing the bright white socks as he enjoyed a ride around...
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

After Arnold Schwarzenegger Speaks Out About Mask-Wearing, A Sponsor Decided To Drop Him

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Terminator actor and former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger has been vocal about his stance on COVID-19. The 74-year-old has done everything from posting ‘stay at home’ videos during the mandated quarantine from his hot tub to personally donating $1 million, along with fundraising by selling merchandise with his famous catchphrases on it, to benefit pandemic relief. But after one of his recent comments about COVID-19 safety, one of Schwarzenegger’s sponsors believes the actor went too far.

