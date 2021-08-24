Lady Gaga announces ‘Jazz & Piano’ Las Vegas residency dates

Lady Gaga, the multitalented Grammy, Oscar and Golden Globe-winning superstar you all know and love, is returning to the Park MGM in Las Vegas this fall with her “Jazz and Piano” residency. Tickets go on sale this Saturday at 10am at Ticketmaster.com. Our friends at Live Nation Las Vegas have furnished a fabulous prize package for some lucky KTLA viewers. Text GAGA, VEGAS or JAZZ to 515151 for your chance to win two tickets to see “Lady Gaga: Jazz & Piano” at the Park Theater at the Park MGM Las Vegas on Sunday, October 24th. The winner also gets an overnight stay at the Park MGM hotel on Oct. 24, as well as a $100 American Express gift card. She’ll be performing new arrangements of her hits, as well as music from the great american songbook. Good luck!