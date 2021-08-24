Cancel
Michigan State

Michigan Sugar planning $65 million expansion at Bay City-area facility

By ABC12 News Staff
abc12.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAY COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Michigan Sugar announced a $65 million expansion Tuesday that will allow the company to produce an additional 80 million pounds of sugar every year. The company plans to build a desugarization facility at its Monitor Township factory on Euclid Avenue just outside Bay City. The new equipment will allow Michigan Sugar to produce more sugar from molasses, which is a byproduct of extracting sugar from sugarbeets.

www.abc12.com

