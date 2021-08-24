Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Sixth Tales of Arise Character Trailer Details Dohalim

By Robert Ramsey
pushsquare.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBandai Namco has pushed what we assume is the final character trailer for Tales of Arise. The well-groomed Dohalim is a bit of an all-rounder, able to fight at any range thanks to his mastery of both staff and artes. Dohalim is quite possibly the game's most elegant party member,...

www.pushsquare.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tales Of Arise
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
RPG
Related
ComicsAnime News Network

Aria the Benedizione Film's Trailer Reveals December 3 Debut

New cast, returning staff, visual, theme song artists also revealed. The official website for the Aria franchise began streaming a trailer on Tuesday for the Aria the Benedizione anime film that reveals that the film will open in Japan on December 3. The site also revealed the film's theme song...
Video Gamesattackofthefanboy.com

Tales Of Arise: Free to Play Demo’s Release Date Revealed

Today, Bandai Namco revealed, on the official Twitter profile of Tales of Arise, that a free-to-play demo of the game, which is the latest addition in the acclaimed series, will be available for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S on August 18. You can check...
Video Gamesflickeringmyth.com

Sci-fi puzzler Seed of Life gets a release date and new trailer

Leonardo Interactive and Madlight Studio have announced they will be releasing their sci-fi puzzle platformer Seed of Life on 11th August on Steam. Travel to a beautiful dystopian semi-open world filled with strange and wonderful creatures to hunt down the mysterious device called The Seed. A trailer celebrating the release announcement can be seen below…
pockettactics.com

Supernatural RPG Code Atma’s release date lands later this month

Agate Games is launching its new urban fantasy RPG Code Atma on August 19, and pre-registrations are officially open. The game is coming to iOS and Android devices, so be sure to head on over to the App Store and Google Play to sign up – there are freebies to win if enough of you pre-register.
Video GamesNME

New ‘Genshin Impact’ leak reveals Aloy’s Cryo gameplay

Thanks to a new Genshin Impact leak, the first gameplay footage of Horizon Zero Dawn‘s Aloy has been revealed. The first look at Aloy’s character model and abilities have been leaked via a new Reddit post, showing off her Cryo archer abilities, as spotted by PCGamesN. The clip, which is...
Comicsattackofthefanboy.com

New Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Hinokami Chronicles Trailer Revealed

Today, Aniplex and CyberConnect2 revealed a new trailer of their arena fighter inspired in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba series, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles, in which many of the game’s mechanics were explained. Since that its version on Aniplex’s channel is not available in...
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

Here are 16 minutes of new gameplay footage for Tales of Arise

GameInformer has shared a new video, showing 16 minutes of gameplay footage from Tales of Arise. This video shows off the game’s early Lord Balseph boss fight. Thus, and if you don’t want to know much about that particular fight, you should simply skip it. Tales of Arise is an...
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Genshin Impact Aloy gameplay footage leak shows the Horizon Zero Dawn star's icy moves

Genshin Impact’s upcoming character Aloy from Horizon Zero Dawn has had her abilities showcased in a leaked video. In an unnamed video uploaded to Streamable, we can see the Horizon Zero Dawn character trying out her new move set in an almost 20-second long clip. Aloy begins by using what appears to be her Elemental Skill: ‘Frozen Wilds’ which sees the warrior throwing a Cryo bomb that leaves behind several smaller Cryo bombs which will also explode when interacted with.
TV SeriesPosted by
CinemaBlend

The Witcher: Nightmare Of The Wolf Trailer Reveals New Monsters And A Familiar Face In Netflix's Witcher Prequel

Well over a year after Season 1 of The Witcher first introduced Netflix subscribers to the Continent and the characters who live there, the world of The Witcher is returning in just a matter of weeks with the Nightmare of the Wolf prequel. The anime movie will center not on Henry Cavill's Geralt, but on a witcher who hasn't appeared in the flesh on the live-action show yet: Vesemir, voiced by Sanditon's Theo James. The full trailer for The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf reveals Vesemir will face off against monsters that may be even worse than what Geralt faced in Season 1, a growing political divide, and a character that Witcher viewers will recognize. And another witcher in a bathtub!
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Metal Slug Tactics Announces Nintendo Switch Release in New Gameplay Trailer

Grid-Based SRPG Action Has Never Been So Explosive. We knew the dormant Metal Slug franchise was returning in the form of the grid-based SRPG Metal Slug Tactics, but we didn’t know the game was heading to Nintendo Switch. The announcement dropped earlier today as part of Nintendo’s Indie World Showcase presentation alongside a striking gameplay trailer.
MoviesStarWars.com

Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call

What’s it like to be a treasure hunter in the galaxy far, far away? We’ll soon find out. ILMxLAB revealed today a teaser trailer, key art, and new plot details for Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Last Call (previously known as Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge — Part II), the final installment of ILMxLAB’s virtual-reality series coming this fall to Oculus Quest. In Last Call, Batuu’s resident grouchy antiquities dealer Dok-Ondar will look to players, once again in the role of a droid-repair technician turned adventurer, to secure some valuable relics; in their adventures, fans will encounter at least two new characters — Lens Kamo and Baron Attsmun — who can be seen in the trailer and key art below. Baron Attsmun, who first appeared in the Canto Bight sequence of Star Wars: The Last Jedi and is voiced by Mark Rolston (The Shawshank Redemption, Rush Hour), is an ultra-wealthy industrialist who sells cybernetic parts throughout the galaxy. Underneath all the glitz, glamor, and a facade of good intentions, however, is something much darker. Lens Kamo, voiced by Karla Crome (Murder: Joint Enterprise, Carnival Row) is the daughter of scholar parents who grew to have a deep interest in history. Now a treasure hunter, her only goal is to keep artifacts out of the wrong hands. StarWars.com caught up with director Jose Perez III to learn a little more about these mysterious figures and the adventures ahead.
Video Gamesmanofmany.com

The Forgotten City is an Australian Made Time-Looping Adventure Game

Groundhog Day, Palm Springs, Source Code, Edge of Tomorrow. We all love a good time loop. Whether it’s the chance of a do-over, or being able to push the boundaries with zero consequences, these time-bending scenarios always prove innovative in their own ways, and The Forgotten City is no exception.
Video Gamesdsogaming.com

New gameplay trailer released for BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light

KOEI Tecmo has released a gameplay trailer for BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light. This trailer will give you an idea of how this new JRPG will look and play, as well as a glimpse at its combat mechanics. BLUE REFLECTION: Second Light follows the adventures of three students – Ao Hoshizaki,...
Video Gamesnoisypixel.net

NieR Re[in]carnation Review – The Past Life Was Probably Better

It’s fair to say that Yoko Taro has long since acquired the attention of a massive fanbase in 2021. Going from developing extremely niche, broken games for over a decade to creating NieR:Automata (and selling six million copies) was already an impressive, lightning-in-a-bottle feat. Automata appeared on several Game of...
Gamespot

Destiny 2's Latest Mission Suggests A Formerly Lost Character Might Still Be Alive

Note: This post contains spoilers from the final Override event of the Season of the Splicer, so if you haven't played the epilogue, you should do so before reading further. Though the Season of the Splicer will continue for two more weeks in Destiny 2, the "epilogue" story event we expected to see is now in the game. Guardians might have defeated the Taken Vex mind Quria a few weeks ago, but there's still one last threat--this one from Lakshmi-2, the leader of the Future War Cult.
Video Gamesgodisageek.com

King’s Bounty II reveals third playable character in new trailer

Today, 1C Entertainment and Prime Matter have revealed the third playable character for King’s Bounty II, a human paladin called Elisa. Born in Lorian and raised as a peasant, Elisa is on a special mission to save everyone from Nostria. It has been almost a decade of civil war in Lorian. During a clash between farmers and mercenaries, Elisa acquires magical abilities to help her fight the enemy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy