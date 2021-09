The Tri County Fair will include a Labor Day Parade this year! The parade is on Saturday September 4, @10:00 am on Main Street in Bishop, Ca. The parade will start with a cattle drive down Main Street! It will also include entertainment (juggler, mime, stilt walker etc …) featured at the fair this year, derby cars, fire department and other first responders and more. The entire community is invited to be a part of the parade.