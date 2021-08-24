Cancel
Obituaries

Cecil Collum

By Special to The Monitor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCecil Collum, 54, dad, son and granddaddy was called home Aug. 21, 2021. He entered this world June 29, 1967 in Kermit, born to Joseph and Earline Collum Stanfield. Cecil enjoyed life and letting the wind blow in his face as he rode his motorcycles. He worked in the oilfield, was a heavy machine operator, mechanic and his passion was building things. He had a talent for making things run better and faster than they did originally.

