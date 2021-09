— Sammy Hagar and Michael Anthony are taking a second to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Van Halen’s “Live Without A Net.” The two celebrated on their Van Hagar / Other Half Facebook page, which they created to reminisce over their time in the band. Anthony said the footage was exactly how the concert looked and sounded. Meanwhile, Hagar said management told Eddie Van Halen he had to be completely sober throughout the show because there was so much money on the line. Hagar said the production cost around 350-grand which was “real money” back then.