Hey, remember Jared Dudley? Sure you do: He’s the try-hard guy with the headband who for a period of a couple years carved out productive rotation jobs on a series of middling NBA teams, despite having the body type and athletic gifts of your average blogger. You know, the potato-shaped guy who did all the gesticulating, who by some curse became a 34-year-old man at least ten years before his 34th birthday? The self-horn-tooting slob-looking fellow who famously controls the defense with his communication and tells his point guards what plays to run by seeing the flow of the game and who needs shots, who is always atop the plus-minus of his team due to the little things: screen to get guys open boxing out?