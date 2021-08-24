Cancel
North Adams, MA

North Adams couple works to bring aid to Haiti region devastated by recent earthquake

By Matt Ristaino
spectrumnews1.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNORTH ADAMS, Mass. - It’s been more than a week since a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck Haiti, and the remote region of Duchity is in desperate need of aid. “We don’t have an official tally, but somewhere in the 90 to 95 percent of homes were totally destroyed,” Caitlin McConnell, co-founder of The Center for Love and Hope, said. “So you’re talking about an entire community that’s literally just living out on the streets and in the elements right now.”

spectrumnews1.com

