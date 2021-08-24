G.I. Joe: Retaliation (4K UHD Review)

Director Michael Mann is not often mentioned in context with Howard Hawks, but he is arguably the modern heir to the throne of Hawksian professionalism. Mann has been making films analyzing professionals since his debut feature Thief, and arguably even in his first made for television film The Jericho Mile. Whether thieves, police officers, frontiersmen, boxers, or runners, he delves deeply into the expertise that his characters possess. While Collateral was not a project that he initiated, the script by Stuart Beattie fits perfectly with the rest of his filmography. The story involves Max (Jamie Foxx), an L.A. cab driver whose ride is hijacked by Vincent (Tom Cruise), a hitman who has a string of targets that he needs to eliminate in one night. Vincent is a perfectly amoral professional; for him, killing is simply a job, and one which he does very well. In typical Mann fashion, Cruise underwent a rigorous training program to learn how to use all of the tools of the trade with maximum comfort and efficiency (it was the first time that Cruise had trained with live ammunition). That preparation paid off beautifully; Cruise is completely believable as a professional killer—Mann’s own professionalism gelled perfectly with Cruise’s obsessive-compulsiveness.