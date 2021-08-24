Cancel
G.I. Joe: Retaliation (4K UHD Review)

By Stephen Bjork
thedigitalbits.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra was only moderately successful in 2009, four years later it received both a direct sequel and a soft reboot with G.I. Joe: Retaliation. The story does continue from the concluding events of Cobra and it carries forward a few of the old characters, but it quickly introduces a twist which allows the film to follow a new set of characters—and more importantly, a new set of actors, one of whom had substantially more box office clout. That didn’t necessarily translate into ticket sales, however, and the film’s worldwide grosses were only a bit higher than Cobra’s. As a result, the franchise lay dormant until it was rebooted yet again in 2021 as Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins.

