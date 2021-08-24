Local officials express confidence in connections with Gov. Hochul

ALBANY, N.Y. — Whether it’s a lieutenant governor or a backup quarterback, one never truly appreciates their importance until they are pressed into action. Much like Frank Reich, Gov. Kathy Hochul, of Buffalo, will attempt to circle the wagons and lead New York state as its 57th governor and historically its first woman governor. Hochul, who will celebrate her 63rd birthday on Friday, takes charge of a state looking to move forward from the turmoil of departing Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who resigned Monday before the stroke of midnight.