Harrisburg, PA

Redistricting Panel Considers Where To Count State Prisoners

By Greg Barton
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHARRISBURG (AP) – The former university head and four PA legislative leaders drawing new General Assembly district lines are taking up the thorny issue of whether to count state prisoners in their home districts instead of where their prisons are. The PA Legislative Reapportionment Commission’s agenda today includes a Democrat-backed resolution that would change the current practice so that state inmates would be counted where they last lived in the state. The latest figures from the Corrections Department indicate that by far the most common home county for state prison inmates is Philadelphia, with more than 9,000 prisoners, or about one in four.

