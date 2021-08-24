New Schlotzky's, Cinnabon and Sephora arrive in Southwest Austin

Edge Realty is leasing out space to commercial entities that will begin opening from November to December. The 28,000-square-foot property, an extension of the Shops at Bee Cave shopping center, is located at Hwy. 71 and RM 620 in Bee Cave. The first half of the shopping center, featuring Schlotzsky's and Gigi’s Cupcakes, was bought and completed in 2015. Some stores are estimated to open as early as this November, said Thomas Burrets, Edge Realty assistant vice president. Each tenant has a different timeline to open. The stores with more simple build-outs will open first, and stores with more complex interiors, such as restaurants, will open later, Burrets said. The specific brands can not be confirmed, but the property will feature spas, restaurants, sandwich shops, fitness studios and a dentistry, Burrets said. 512-660-5059. [email protected]