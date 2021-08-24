Cancel
Austin, TX

New Schlotzky's, Cinnabon and Sephora arrive in Southwest Austin

By Maggie Quinlan
Community Impact Austin
Community Impact Austin
 8 days ago
Southwest Austin is now home to new locations for Sephora and a Schlotzky's with Cinnabon on the menu. 1. Makeup and beauty chain Sephora held its grand opening of a new Sunset Valley store July 16. Located at 5601 Brodie Lane, Ste. 500, Austin, at Sunset Valley Village, it is the sixth Austin location for Sephora.

