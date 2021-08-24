DiA Imaging Analysis Adds $14 Million in Latest Investment Round to Accelerate and Expand Availability of its AI-Powered Ultrasound Analysis Solutions

Retailers are already preparing for a 2021 holiday ecommerce season that mirrors last year. A recent survey by Radial found that 65% of consumers plan to spend the same as or even more than last year. Radial itself plans to hire 27,000 seasonal workers ahead of the shopping season to fulfill ecommerce orders. But to snag a share of that market, retailers will need to use the right email marketing language and tactics, according to a new report from AI-powered copywriting platform Phrasee.