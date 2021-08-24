Cancel
DiA Imaging Analysis Adds $14 Million in Latest Investment Round to Accelerate and Expand Availability of its AI-Powered Ultrasound Analysis Solutions

Houston Chronicle
 7 days ago

BEER SHEVA, Israel (PRWEB) August 24, 2021. DiA Imaging Analysis, a leading provider of advanced AI-based solutions for ultrasound analysis, today announced that the company has closed on a $14 million in additional investment led by a consortium of new and existing international investors. The additional capital will enable DiA to expand the company’s portfolio of FDA-cleared and CE-marked AI-based ultrasound solutions that enable clinicians to identify clinical abnormalities with speed and accuracy. Additionally, the company will pursue new and expanded partnerships with ultrasound vendors, PACS/Healthcare IT companies, resellers, and distributors while continuing to grow its global presence in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.

www.chron.com

RetailNEWSBTC

HTC-Backed VR Metaverse Highstreet Raises $5 Million in Latest Funding Round to Expand Unity Mobile Team

Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, August 18, 2021 — Highstreet, the world’s first commerce-centered metaverse with a DeFi marketplace for limited edition products, has raised $5 million in funding. The funding round was led by both crypto and traditional VCs, including Mechanism Capital, NGC Ventures, Palmdrive Capital, Cherubic Ventures, Jump Trading, GBV, Panony, and Shima Capital. Aside from top firms, community builders and influencers like Encrypt Club, Mr. Block, and Miss Bitcoin also joined the round.
Retailmartechseries.com

InMarket Expands its Curbside Solutions to Maximize Growth for Retail Partners

Brands can now target and engage audiences curbside and measure the success of their omnichannel marketing efforts across an integrated and unified offering. InMarket, the leader in 360-degree consumer intelligence and real-time activation, is expanding its Curbside solutions to help brands meet shifting consumer behavior in today’s evolving omnichannel environment. Designed to build smarter audiences, activate shoppers and measure real-time campaign success, InMarket’s Curbside solutions connect brands with shoppers at critical moments in the shopping journey. The expanded offering follows the general availability of InMarket’s Curbside Audiences across leading Data Management and Demand Supply Platforms earlier this month.
SoftwareeWeek

How Edge Computing, Edge Networking, and Edge Data Management Work Together

Across IT, practitioners and providers alike continue to grapple with clarity around what qualifies as “edge” infrastructure. But ultimately, the goals are the same: lower latency and greater resiliency for applications. Recent innovation within the industry has revealed a trifecta of distinct elements—edge computing, edge networking, and edge data management—that...
Softwarethedallasnews.net

Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market May Set New Growth Story | Care 360, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health

The latest analysis released by HTF MI on "Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Market Outlook 2020 Survey results" sheds light on how investment and competitive landscape is impacted due to significant changes in the Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions Industry. The research coverage includes analysis on companies such as eClinicalWorks, McKesson, Cerner, Allscripts, Athena Health, GE Healthcare, Epic, Care 360, Practice Fusion & OptumInsight etc. It is expected that the healthcare and life sciences industry will likely continue to be an attractive target market showing noteworthy sign to Worldwide Electronic Health Record Software Solutions for the foreseeable future.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
The Press

Shield AI Raises $210 Million Series D Round

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shield AI a fast-growing defense technology company developing AI and self-driving technologies for aircraft, today announced it has raised $210M in equity financing as part of a Series D fundraising round, increasing its valuation past the billion-dollar mark. The management team projects an additional $75M in debt and $15M in equity to be secured in the coming weeks, bringing the total Series D proceeds to $300M.
TechnologyHouston Chronicle

Tooling Intelligence expands on its Inventory Solutions success

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) August 25, 2021. As an exclusive SupplyPro reseller since 2005, Tooling Intelligence has developed an excellent reputation for not only working with industrial distributors and manufacturing customers to determine the most efficient solution, but has developed a world-class training, installation and support organization. Supporting thousands of devices across 47 countries, manufacturing systems in Europe will significantly lower costs and dramatically improve time to market. TI is committed to a significant parts inventory to facilitate expedited service from TI’s experienced technicians.
Technologysiliconangle.com

Shelf.io raises $52.5M for its AI-powered enterprise knowledge platform

Startup Shelf.io today announced that it has raised $52.5 million in funding after quadrupling sales of its enterprise knowledge management platform over the preceding year. Shelf.io, officially Gemshelf Inc., says its platform can help companies’ employees find answers to work-related questions faster. The software uses an artificial intelligence engine the startup calls MerlinAI to scan the knowledge bases, customer databases and other systems where a company stores information related to its business. From there, MerlinAI automatically identifies the specific piece of information needed to answer an employee’s question.
BusinessHouston Chronicle

Lextegrity Secures Additional $5 Million Funding Round To Accelerate Growth And Expand Compliance Platform Capability

CHICAGO (PRWEB) August 27, 2021. Lextegrity Inc., the pioneering compliance risk automation and analytics software company, has closed a $5 million funding round from existing investor Prescott General Partners, LLC (“Prescott”), bringing total external funding to date to $8.2 million. Prescott previously led an investment round of $3.2M into Lextegrity in October 2019. Lextegrity will use the capital to service demand from its growing global customer base, expand its go-to-market capability and drive the development of its Integrity Gateway platform, which enables organizations to prevent and detect fraud, corruption, sanctions violations and conflicts of interest.
SoftwarePosted by
Tom's Hardware

World's Largest Chip Unlocks Brain-Sized AI Models With Cerebras CS-2

Cerebras Systems today announced that it has created what it bills as the first brain-scale AI solution – a single system that can support 120-trillion parameter AI models, beating out the 100 trillion synapses present in the human brain. In contrast, clusters of GPUs, the most commonly-used device for AI workloads, typically top out at 1 trillion parameters. Cerebras can accomplish this industry-first with a single 850,000-core system, but it can also spread workloads over up to 192 CS-2 systems with 162 million AI-optimized cores to unlock even more performance.
InternetVentureBeat

AI analysis unveils the most effective email subject lines for the holidays

Retailers are already preparing for a 2021 holiday ecommerce season that mirrors last year. A recent survey by Radial found that 65% of consumers plan to spend the same as or even more than last year. Radial itself plans to hire 27,000 seasonal workers ahead of the shopping season to fulfill ecommerce orders. But to snag a share of that market, retailers will need to use the right email marketing language and tactics, according to a new report from AI-powered copywriting platform Phrasee.
BusinessMedagadget.com

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Size is Projected to Reach USD 1,05,000 Million at 25% CAGR by 2025 | Trends Analysis, Key Players and Growth Statistics

Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Trends, Size and Insights by Product and Service (Mobile Applications, Mobile Devices, Enterprise Platform, Others), Application (mHealth, Enterprise Mobility Management), End-User (Payers, Hospital and Clinic, Laboratories, Patients, Others) and Region—Global Forecast till 2025. Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market Overview. The widespread impact of the global pandemic has...
Softwaresecurityboulevard.com

Return on Investment in Software Composition Analysis?

Today, drawing from customer feedback on real user experiences, we look at how SCA means less overall risk, money, and effort with Sonatype’s Nexus Lifecycle and Nexus Firewall. Our third in this series, we started with the importance of data quality and then detailed the benefits to individual developers and dev teams.
Sciencetechxplore.com

A vision-based robotic system for 3D ultrasound imaging

Ultrasound imaging techniques have proved to be highly valuable tools for diagnosing a variety of health conditions, including peripheral artery disease (PAD). PAD, one of the most common diseases among the elderly, entails the blocking or narrowing of peripheral blood vessels, which limits the supply of blood to specific areas of the body.
ElectronicsPhys.org

New technology lays groundwork for large-scale, high-resolution 3D displays

Researchers have developed a prototype display that uses projection to create large-scale 3D images with ultra-high definition. The new approach helps overcome the limitations of light-field projection, which can create natural-looking 3D images that don't require special 3D glasses for viewing. "Our optical design could make it practical to replace...
Computerselectronicproducts.com

AI power chipset delivers improved efficiency and smaller solution size

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. has launched the MAX16602 artificial intelligence (AI) cores dual-output voltage regulator and the MAX20790 smart power-stage IC, delivering high efficiency and small total solution size for high-power AI systems. The multi-phase AI chipset, leveraging the current ripple cancellation feature from Maxim’s patented coupled inductor, claims a one percent efficiency improvement compared to competitive solutions, enabling greater than 95 percent efficiency at 1.8-V output voltage and 200-A load conditions.
ComputersElectronicsWeekly.com

Samsung HBM-PIM AI accelerator converges logic and memory

At Hot Chips, Samsung showed processing-in-memory (PIM) technology with High Bandwidth Memory (HBM) integrated into an accelerator. The development is claimed to accelerate the move towards the convergence of memory and logic. HBM-PIM incorporates the AI processing function to enhance high-speed data processing in supercomputers and AI applications. HBM-PIM has...
Cell PhonesPosted by
TechRadar

Inmarsat delivers speed boost to satellite broadband to support IoT

Inmarsat is launching a new narrowband satellite network that promises to deliver a fourfold speed increase for customers compared to standard ‘L-band’ services, opening new use cases including the Internet of Things (IoT). As connectivity becomes increasingly integral to every single industry, satellite will play a key role in providing...
StocksBenzinga

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF, A Five-Year Analysis: How Important Is Re-Investing Dividends?

In a world obsessed with price movements of stocks, it's easy to lose sight of what those prices represent -- the value of holding a company's future earnings potential. One of the key ways that company earnings find their way into an investor's pocket is through dividends, which are cash or stock payments that represent a portion of a company's retained earnings. Retained earnings is found under the shareholder's equity portion of the balance sheet and represents the amount of earnings a company has left over after paying dividends to its shareholders.
thedallasnews.net

(PDF) Speaker Amplifier Market - Growth, Trends, Covid-19 Impact, And Forecasts 2020 - 2027 | Cirrus, Maxim, ROHM, NXP Semiconductors

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Speaker Amplifier Market by Power (Low Power (Less Than 5W) and Mid Power (5W to 25W)), and End Use (Computer, Phones, Tablets, Over-Ear Headphones, TWS, Home Entertainment, Commercial, Automotive, Portable, Smart Home, IoT, Wearable, and AR/VR): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020–2027" The report has offered an all-inclusive analysis of the global Speaker Amplifier Market taking into consideration all the crucial aspects like growth factors, constraints, market developments, top investment pockets, future prospects, and trends. At the start, the report lays emphasis on the key trends and opportunities that may emerge in the near future and positively impact the overall industry growth.

