We're seeing more cattle moving through the auction ring as producers look at reducing their herd size to correspond with their feed supplies. Canfax reporting Alberta calf prices last week were above the same week last year and 2019 by $6-7/cwt and were right in line with 2018. Calf prices in the first half of the year were mostly above last year and 2019, and through the first 32 weeks of this year have averaged $229.50/cwt, the third highest on record.