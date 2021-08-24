Gallery One celebrating ‘Water, Water, Everywhere’ for September show

Gallery One this week announced the theme of its September show, “Water, Water, Everywhere,” open to the public Sept. 1-29. Poet Samuel Taylor Coleridge famously wrote, “Water, water everywhere, nor any drop to drink.” However, this month, the artists of Gallery One are using Coleridge’s verse to invite the public to drink in the beauty of the area’s water-filled landscapes. Freshwater ponds, the marshes of the Delaware Bay watershed, the Atlantic Ocean — all provide a source of income and pleasure for the area.