We're all set to begin the 2021-2022 academic school year and this church is kicking it off with a party. Join Calvary Tuscaloosa for their upcoming event. Wednesday, August 25th from 5-7:30p, Calvary Tuscaloosa will host their Fall Kick-Off event. This completely free event will feature face painting, free snow cones, music, food trucks, blow-ups, and more. The best part is that this event is completely free. It will cost you nothing to come out, enjoy your friends and family, good food, and maybe even meet some new friends. According to the details section on the Facebook event page, Calvary Tuscaloosa's college ministry weekly worship will immediately follow this event.