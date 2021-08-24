Care homes ask Government to fund ‘golden hellos’ for new recruits

During the pandemic, seniors and vulnerable populations became more dependent than ever on their care circles, including everyone from children and grandchildren to neighbors, professional helpers and healthcare providers. Care circles played a crucial role in help with errands, such as dropping off groceries, as well as nursing care, and offering that human connection they were no longer receiving from the outside world. Fearful of long-term care facilities and nursing homes, more older adults chose to receive care at home. The Wall Street Journal’s analysis of federal data found that U.S. nursing home occupancy rates dropped 15% starting at the end of 2019. What’s more, in a September 2020 AARP poll of adults over age 40, 28% of respondents said they were less likely “to opt for facility-based care” for an older family member.
