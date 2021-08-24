Cancel
Health Services

Care homes ask Government to fund ‘golden hellos’ for new recruits

By Gabriella Swerling,
Telegraph
 7 days ago

Care homes are asking the Government for millions of pounds in extra funds to give new recruits “golden hellos” amid a staffing crisis. The Telegraph understands that care home managers have asked Sajid Javid, the Health Secretary, for more cash to entice tens of thousands of new recruits. Some care...

