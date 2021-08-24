More details released in fatal officer-involved shooting

On August 4, 2021, at about 0750 the Bingham County Dispatch center put out a call of a hit-and-run driver who had struck a vehicle and left. At 0758 hours, a Blackfoot Police Officer found the vehicle and was involved in a short low speed pursuit. The suspect vehicle crashed and three people ran from the vehicle. The names of the three people are Terrance Knight age 19, deceased; Sinjin Reyes age 23 who is in the Bannock County Jail; and Cecelia Bronco age 22 who was released from the Bingham County Jail.