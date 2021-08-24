Cancel
Jaguars Reduce Roster to 80 After Waiving 3, Placing Etienne On IR

By Kassidy Hill
JaguarReport
JaguarReport
 7 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars have reduced their roster to 80 players, the club announced Tuesday, ahead of the NFL's 4pm deadline to do so. The move came via waiving's and an injury.

The Jags waived offensive line Derwin Gray, corner Jameson Houston and defensive tackle Kenny Randall. The club also placed running back Travis Etienne on Injured Reserve.

Of the three players waived, only Houston recorded stats in Monday night's preseason loss to the New Orleans Saints. He finished with one tackle. Gray and Randall did appear in the game.

Etienne suffered a foot sprain the game. It will require surgery which will end his rookie season before it even began. Etienne was the No. 25 pick overall in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Randall was signed as an undrafted free agent this spring following the draft. Gray was a second year lineman who spent the 2020 season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, where he appeared in five games.

Houston, a second year corner out of Baylor, spent the 2020 season with the Philadelphia Eagles, appearing in two games.

The NFL required teams to reduce their rosters from 90 players to 85 last week. During that reduction, the club waived corner DJ Daniel, wide receiver Josh Imatorbhebhe, wide receiver Tim Jones and tight end Tim Tebow. Defensive tackle Daniel Ross was placed on Injured Reserve.

Clubs were required to move from 85 to 80 today. Last Thursday, the Jags waived corner Luq Barcoo and activated safety Daniel Thomas off of the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Barcoo was signed off waivers by the Arizona Cardinals. On Monday, the club placed defensive end Josh Allen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Allen's place on the inactive roster is why the Jaguars were able to get by only moving four players on Tuesday.

Teams must go from 80 to the final 53-man roster on August 31.

The NFL and NFLPA carried over 2020 COVID practice squad rules to the 2021 season and clubs will be able to carry up to 16 players on the practice squad, including up to six who have more than two accrued seasons. The next wave of Jaguars roster cuts will come next Tuesday, following the final preseason game, this Sunday's matchup against the Dallas Cowboys.

JaguarReport

JaguarReport

JaguarReport is a FanNation channel dedicated to covering the Jacksonville Jaguars

