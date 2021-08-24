With the Taliban holding all the cards, the West's credibility is on the line

Taliban members beat and raped a gay man after they tricked him into meeting them.Two militants had pretended to be a friend that could help the man, who was in hiding, escape Afghanistan.The victim, whose name has not been revealed to protect his identity, met them in Kabul after three weeks of talking online.The Taliban members assaulted and raped him, the man’s friend and LGBT activist Artemis Akbary has told ITV.They also forced the man to give them his father’s phone number, so that they could tell him his son is gay.Mr Akbary, who now lives in Turkey, has said: “[The...