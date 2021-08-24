Cancel
With the Taliban holding all the cards, the West's credibility is on the line

By Telegraph View
Telegraph
 7 days ago

The “virtual” G7 summit meeting to discuss the debacle in Afghanistan cannot have been easy for Boris Johnson to chair. Beneath the diplomatic niceties, most of the participants were seething at the position in which they had been placed by Joe Biden’s rushed withdrawal. Since this began as a Nato operation back in 2001, the Americans should have consulted widely with their partners about the timings and mechanisms for leaving.

www.telegraph.co.uk

