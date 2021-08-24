How to watch BMW Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times

Sunday at the BMW Championship already had the natural tension any head-to-head showdown fosters in the final round of a golf tournament. Patrick Cantlay and Bryson DeChambeau had been matching each other birdie-for-birdie since Saturday’s third round, and when they’d separated from the rest of the field on the back nine Sunday, the winner was obviously going to be one of the two, Cantlay ultimately—and impressively—emerging the champ after six playoff holes.