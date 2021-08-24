How to watch BMW Championship, Round 1: Featured Groups, live scores, tee times, TV times
The second leg of the FedExCup Playoffs takes place this week from Caves Valley in Maryland at the BMW Championship. The top 70 in the standings qualified, and the field is stacked with stars such as Brooks Koepka, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy, Jon Rahm, Justin Thomas, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Xander Schauffele and Tony Finau who is leading the standings after he won THE NORTHERN TRUST.www.pgatour.com
