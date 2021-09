Detroit Lions running back D'Andre Swift isn't guaranteed to be ready for the team's Week 1 game against the San Francisco 49ers. "We don't know if he's gonna be there," head coach Dan Campbell said. "We don't know, even if he is, how much we're going to get out of him." That's disconcerting news to hear about someone with an ADP on the 2nd/3rd-round turn. Jamaal Williams figures to be in the RB2 mix should Swift be forced to miss time early in the season.