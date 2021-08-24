Colorado Rockies at Chicago Cubs odds, picks and prediction

The Colorado Rockies (57-68) face the Chicago Cubs (55-72) Tuesday for the second game of their three-game series. The Cubs took the opener 6-4 Monday. First pitch from Wrigley Field is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET. Let’s analyze the lines around the Rockies vs. Cubs odds with MLB picks and predictions.

Rockies RHP German Marquez (11-9, 3.80 ERA) makes his 26th start. He has a 1.17 WHIP, 3.2 BB/9 and 9.2 K/9 through 147 IP.

Marquez, like the Rockies, is much different on the road than at home. He is 8-2 with a 3.13 ERA at Coors Field but is 3-7 with a 4.81 ERA on the road.

He allowed 7 earned runs in 4 innings against the San Francisco Giants Aug. 12 in his last road outing.

Cubs LHP Justin Steele (2-2, 3.22 ERA) makes his third start of the year in his 14th appearance. He has a 1.25 WHIP, 4.4 BB/9 and 10.9 K/9 through 22 1/3 IP.

Steele is 0-2 and has allowed 5 earned runs over 9 innings across his two starts.

This will be his first career appearance against the Rockies.

Rockies at Cubs odds, lines, picks and prediction

Money line: Rockies -133 (bet $133 to win $100) | Cubs +110 (bet $100 to win $110)

Rockies -133 (bet $133 to win $100) | Cubs +110 (bet $100 to win $110) Against the spread/ATS: Rockies -1.5 (+115) | Cubs +1.5 (-145)

Rockies -1.5 (+115) | Cubs +1.5 (-145) Over/Under: 8.5 (O: -125 | U: +100)

Prediction

Cubs 5, Rockies 4

The Rockies’ 14 road wins are the fewest in the majors and they have dropped seven of their last eight games on the road. They are 2-2 against the Cubs this season.

The Cubs’ win Monday night ended a 13-game losing skid at home. They are 3-15 in their last 18 games.

This is a tough call but even considering the Cubs’ slump the Rockies’ year-long struggles on the road leaves Chicago as the play.

Take the CUBS (+110).

The Rockies have the third-lowest road cover percentage in the league at 41.7%. They have failed to cover five of their last seven road games.

The Cubs are 4-13 ATS in their last 17 games but 3-3 ATS in their last six. They are 27-36 ATS at Wrigley Field.

As I expect a Cubs outright win, I have them obviously covering the spread.

Take the CUBS +1.5 (-145).

Just over half the games at Wrigley Field (50.8%) have gone Over the projected total.

Six of the Rockies’ last seven games have had totals of 9 or more runs.

Only two of the last six for Chicago have had totals of 9 or more runs.

Take OVER 8.5 (-125).

