Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

Seattle Sounders named as the consensus No. 2 team in MLS in Week 20 & 21 Power Rankings

By SoundersFC.com Staff
soundersfc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Seattle Sounders on Tuesday were named as the No. 2 team in the league for the Week 20 and Week 21 Power Rankings put out by MLSsoccer.com and ESPN.com. The Rave Green's status as one of the most in-form teams in the league comes on the back of a historic nine-point week on the road. Seattle's 6-2 victory over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park was followed up by a gutsy 1-0 win at FC Dallas and a dramatic 2-1 comeback win away to Columbus Crew.

www.soundersfc.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Will Bruin
Person
Brian Schmetzer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Columbus Crew Sc#The Seattle Sounders#Mlssoccer Com#Espn Com#The Rave Green#The Portland Timbers At#Fc Dallas#Major League Soccer#Columbus Crew Sc#Kjr Am
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLSchatsports.com

FC Dallas vs Seattle Sounders: Game Thread

FC Dallas looks to rebound following their first home loss since 2019 as they host the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night. Seattle is coming off a big week that saw them defeat Tigres in the Leagues Cup before their massive 6-2 win over rivals Portland on Sunday night. Key player...
MLSchatsports.com

Seattle Sounders at Portland Timbers: Player ratings

Seattle went down I-5 to play rival Portland Timbers, and for the first 50 minutes or so it looked like their recent MLS games: choppy play, inconsistent output, some quality moments, but also some shocking defensive lapses. Then midfield changes galvanized the team into the wrecking ball that demolished Tigres, and the Sounders rattled off four straight goals for a dominant 6-2 final tally. This match was somehow very close and at the same time a deliberate massacre. When Portland played well, they got close; when Seattle played well, they scored goals by the handful.
MLSchatsports.com

Crossing the Touchline: Crew vs. Seattle Sounders

It’s a big day in Major League Soccer with Columbus once again being the focus of a Saturday in the 2021 season. The Columbus Crew, the defending MLS Cup champions, is set to face the Seattle Sounders in a rematch of last year’s final at Lower.com Field. The two sides played each other in the regular season as well in 2020 with the Black & Gold drawing Seattle 1-1 on the road.
MLSmassivereport.com

Supporters’ XI: Seattle Sounders

At the release of the Major League Soccer schedule each season, there are a few matches that stick out. An MLS Cup Final rematch is one of the matches highlighted, but this year’s brings concern for Columbus Crew supporters. In this week’s Supporters’ XI, Massive Report wants you to make your starting lineup picks through these concerns.
MLSmassivereport.com

Massive Scouting Report: Seattle Sounders

The Columbus Crew has lost five games in a row and recently hasn’t resembled anything close to the side that won the MLS Cup in 2020. The Crew now welcome the team's foes from that MLS Cup Final in the Seattle Sounders on Saturday evening. Seattle enters the match on...
MLScolumbusunderground.com

Photos: Columbus Crew vs. Seattle Sounders FC

Ouch. This one hurt. Defeat snatched from the jaws of victory and a reminder of how cruel football can be as Columbus Crew once again tasted defeat. This time at the hands of the Seattle Sounders. The Crew came into the game on the back of five straight defeats, confidence...
MLSmassivereport.com

What We Learned: Crew vs. Seattle Sounders

The Columbus Crew fell 2-1 to the Seattle Sounders on Wednesday night, extending the team’s losing streak to six games. This ties the longest consecutive string of defeats by the club in its history and is now the longest for the Crew in the post-shootout MLS era. While it is...
MLSsoundersfc.com

RECAP: Six Sounders start the match as MLS beats Liga MX in 2021 All-Star Game

The MLS All-Stars defeated the Liga MX All-Stars 3-2 on penalty kicks on Wednesday evening at Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles. LAFC’s Diego Rossi nearly opened the scoring for MLS eight minutes in when he chipped goalkeeper Memo Ochoa, but Rossi’s shot was acrobatically cleared off the line.
MLSsoundersfc.com

Costigan: In-depth tactical preview ahead of SEAvPOR

When the Seattle Sounders beat the Portland Timbers 6-2 at Providence Park two weeks ago, Head Coach Brian Schmetzer made it a point to mention that Seattle’s biggest rivals would be gunning for revenge for the return clash at Lumen Field. So, will the quest for revenge be enough for...
MLSsoundersfc.com

Seattle Sounders fall 2-0 against Portland Timbers, gear up for international break

The Seattle Sounders fell 2-0 to the Portland Timbers at Lumen Field on Sunday night. Sebastián Blanco scored the match-winner in the 58th minute when he slotted home a pass from Felipe Mora off a Sounders giveaway in the back. Mora then iced the match in the fifth minute of stoppage time when he capitalized on another giveaway and chipped Stefan Cleveland from 30 yards out.
MLSsoundersfc.com

MATCH RECAP: Seattle community celebrates a full day of soccer at Lumen Field, but Rave Green fall short vs. Timbers

Seattle Sounders FC (12-4-6, 42 points) fell by a final score of 2-0 to the Portland Timbers (8-10-3, 27 points) on Sunday evening at Lumen Field, halting the Rave Green’s three-match winning streak in league play. Sebastian Blanco and Felipe Mora found the back of the net for the Timbers, with both goals coming in the second half. Portland’s win is its first of the season against Sounders FC, with Seattle having won at Providence Park on May 9 and August 15 earlier this season. In MLS play, Seattle moves to 14-11-7 in regular-season action versus Portland, and dating back to 1975 Sounders FC is 56-43-15.
MLStimbers.com

MATCH RECAP | Seattle Sounders FC 0, Portland Timbers 2

SEATTLE, Wash. – Felipe Mora had a goal and an assist, Sebastián Blanco scored on his return to the pitch where he was injured and the Portland Timbers shutout Seattle Sounders FC with a massive 2-0 win Sunday night at Lumen Field. MATCHCENTER: Stats and Boxscore. Goalkeeper Steve Clark made...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Monday’s Deshaun Watson News

After eight months of speculation about Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston, the Texans have reportedly made a decision on what they’ll do with the Pro Bowl quarterback during the 2021 season. According to NFL reporter Aaron Wilson, the Texans are “prepared” to keep Watson on their final 53-man roster when...
NBAchatsports.com

NBA Power Rankings: Where Each Team Stands In the Offseason

Giannis Antetokounmpo hoisted the Larry O’Brien Trophy less than a month ago, but the NBA calendar stops for nobody as we gear up for the 2021-22 season. The draft is in the rearview mirror. Summer League will conclude on Tuesday. As for free agency, the dust has largely settled, with a number of moves made over the last month nearly guaranteed to make an impact on the playoff race next spring.

Comments / 0

Community Policy