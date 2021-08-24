Seattle Sounders named as the consensus No. 2 team in MLS in Week 20 & 21 Power Rankings
The Seattle Sounders on Tuesday were named as the No. 2 team in the league for the Week 20 and Week 21 Power Rankings put out by MLSsoccer.com and ESPN.com. The Rave Green's status as one of the most in-form teams in the league comes on the back of a historic nine-point week on the road. Seattle's 6-2 victory over the Portland Timbers at Providence Park was followed up by a gutsy 1-0 win at FC Dallas and a dramatic 2-1 comeback win away to Columbus Crew.www.soundersfc.com
Comments / 0