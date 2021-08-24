Cancel
The Cast Of 'Candyman' Won't Say His Name In Front Of A Mirror

By Claire Epting
Say his name five times, and he’ll appear in the mirror. That’s the rule for the titular character in Nia DaCosta’s horror remake Candyman. But you’ll be hard-pressed to find a cast or crew member interested in actually giving it a try when the cameras aren't rolling. In a recent interview (via /Film), director DaCosta and stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, and Colman Domingo all agreed that they wouldn't try summoning Candyman — at least not alone.

