When Emily Charrier was named editor of The Sonoma Index-Tribune last month, it reminded me that, in the 142-year history of the newspaper, she is only the second woman to hold that position. The first was my grand-aunt Celeste Granice Murphy (Celie to her family and friends) who died in 1962, too soon for me to really get to know her. She was editor and co-publisher (with her husband, Walter) from 1915 to 1949, although my father, Robert Lynch, her nephew, began functioning as editor in 1946.