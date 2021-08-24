Cancel
Garth Brooks will resume Dive Bar Tour this year

By Syndicated Content
94.1 Duke FM
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThough Garth Brooks has pulled the plug on his Stadium Tour for 2021, he’s still open to the idea of playing smaller venues. During the Monday-night edition of Inside Studio G, Garth revealed that he plans to resume the Dive Bar Tour in the fall, which fans can only attend by winning tickets through their local country radio stations. With COVID-19 cases surging across the country, Garth said that fans will have to be fully vaccinated in order to attend.

